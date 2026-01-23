 

Garmin Approach J1 – smart golf watch

23.01.26

Garmin Approach J1

 

Garmin has announced the release of the Approach J1 smartwatch, the brand’s first model specifically designed for young golfers. The device has a lightweight design, a compact body and a strap designed for small wrists.

 

The watch is equipped with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 390 × 390 pixels and support for Always-On Display mode. According to the manufacturer, the battery life is up to 10 days in smartwatch mode or up to 15 hours when using GPS.

 

Garmin Smartwatch for Golf

 

Garmin’s features aimed at young beginner golfers include a simplified interface, a visual timer to control the pace of the game, tips for the starting shot taking into account the level of preparation, as well as the ability to adjust the par value according to the player’s skills.

 

Club selection tips and holiday animations are also available. Game scores can be recorded directly on the watch, and detailed statistics are stored in the Garmin Golf app, which contains more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses.

 

In addition to golf, the device supports tracking of other activities, including walking, running and cycling, using GPS to measure distance. Standard smartwatch functions are also available: pedometer, alarm, timer and stopwatch.

 

The Garmin Approach J1 will go on sale from January 23, 2026. The model will be available in two color options: blue and black with a ComfortFit textile strap and silver and purple with a similar strap. The price in the US will be $ 299.99, in Europe – € 349.99.


Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
23.01.26 | 16.08
23.01.26 | 13.30
Kyivstar acquires part of Comfy’s business   
kyivstar-unreality

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar plans to acquire a stake in the Comfy network, one of the key players in the Ukrainian electronics and household appliances market