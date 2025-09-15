Gaming market will reach $188.8 billion in 2025. This is 4.4% more than in 2024

According to the Newzoo report, cited by GamesIndustry.biz, in 2025 the global video game market may reach $188.8 billion. This is 3.4% more than last year.

The largest growth is expected in the console segment. An increase of 5.5% is forecast, which in money will amount to $45.9 billion. Analysts explain the dynamics by the launch of the portable Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the increase in the cost of software and the appearance of large releases.

The mobile segment will retain leadership and provide the bulk of the industry’s revenue. Its volume in 2025 is estimated at $103 billion. At the same time, experts note problems with the visibility of new projects, since app stores and digital marketplaces are oversaturated with games.

The PC gaming market is forecast to grow by 2.5% to $39.9 billion, equivalent to 21% of total revenue. A significant contribution to growth will come from releases in the first half of 2025, including Monster Hunter Wilds, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The total number of players at the end of the year will increase to 3.6 billion, which is 4.4% more than a year earlier. In the mobile gaming segment, the figure will reach 3 billion players. The number of console users will grow to 645 million, and the PC gaming audience will be 936 million.

Of the total base of 3.6 billion people, about 1.6 billion will pay for games, corresponding to 44% of all users. The average annual spending per player will be about $119.7.