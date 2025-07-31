Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth31.07.25
Despite scandals, mass layoffs and studio closures, video games remain the most profitable segment of the entertainment industry, overtaking cinema, music and streaming services. Experts are confident that growth will continue in the coming years.
According to a recent report from the analytical agency PwC, by 2029 the global capitalization of the video game market will exceed $312 billion. For comparison: in 2024, the market volume was $224 billion. The main driver remains mobile games, which continue to bring in stable income against the backdrop of stagnation in other types of entertainment.
At the same time, not only revenues are growing, but also production costs. Thus, the creators of Star Citizen raised more than $800 million through crowdfunding, despite the fact that the project is still far from release. And the development budget for GTA VI, according to rumors, could reach $2 billion.
Despite internal crises, experts believe that the gaming industry will remain a leading force in entertainment for many years to come.
Interesting from the gaming industry
Modern artificial intelligence lost at chess to an old game console. Citrix engineer Robert J. Caruso conducted an unusual experiment, during which he made ChatGPT play a game against an Atari 2600 console with the game Video Chess. As he reports in his post on LinkedIn, the victory went to the 8-bit machine from the 1970s.
According to Caruso, it all started with a discussion with ChatGPT about the history of artificial intelligence in chess. The model agreed to play againstVideo Chess, stating an interest in how quickly it could beat a primitive program that calculates moves a maximum of two moves ahead. The console was emulated through the Stella program.
However, ChatGPT quickly began to make gross errors. The model confused pieces, got lost on the board, and failed to notice basic chess threats. At first, it cited the overly abstract icons in the Atari version of the game, but even after switching to standard chess notation, the situation did not improve. The engineer notes that the game took 90 minutes, during which he had to intervene to stop incorrect moves and remind the model of the current position of the pieces.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
The Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse set is set to become the company’s next bestseller in the affordable combo kit class. Let’s figure out why
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth games statistics
According to a recent report from the analytical agency PwC, by 2029 the global capitalization of the video game market will exceed $312 billion.
Google Opal – another AI app development tool development Google
Google Opal allows you to create and edit mini-apps using a text description and a visual designer.
Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth
Google Opal – another AI app development tool
Tesla will buy Samsung processors for $16 billion
ChromeOS gets sync between chromebooks
BYD Sealion May 06 has 605 km range, 388 hp and the refrigerator
ChatGPT Agent bot passed Cloudflare’s robot verification
Amazon introduces children’s E-book and color Kindle Colorsoft
Google’s AI Will Group Links in Search Results
Pebble regains trademark rights, will re-make smartwatches
Ukrzaliznytsia will add verification via Diya for tickets purchasing