Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth

Despite scandals, mass layoffs and studio closures, video games remain the most profitable segment of the entertainment industry, overtaking cinema, music and streaming services. Experts are confident that growth will continue in the coming years.

According to a recent report from the analytical agency PwC, by 2029 the global capitalization of the video game market will exceed $312 billion. For comparison: in 2024, the market volume was $224 billion. The main driver remains mobile games, which continue to bring in stable income against the backdrop of stagnation in other types of entertainment.

At the same time, not only revenues are growing, but also production costs. Thus, the creators of Star Citizen raised more than $800 million through crowdfunding, despite the fact that the project is still far from release. And the development budget for GTA VI, according to rumors, could reach $2 billion.

Despite internal crises, experts believe that the gaming industry will remain a leading force in entertainment for many years to come.

Interesting from the gaming industry

Modern artificial intelligence lost at chess to an old game console. Citrix engineer Robert J. Caruso conducted an unusual experiment, during which he made ChatGPT play a game against an Atari 2600 console with the game Video Chess. As he reports in his post on LinkedIn, the victory went to the 8-bit machine from the 1970s.

According to Caruso, it all started with a discussion with ChatGPT about the history of artificial intelligence in chess. The model agreed to play againstVideo Chess, stating an interest in how quickly it could beat a primitive program that calculates moves a maximum of two moves ahead. The console was emulated through the Stella program.

However, ChatGPT quickly began to make gross errors. The model confused pieces, got lost on the board, and failed to notice basic chess threats. At first, it cited the overly abstract icons in the Atari version of the game, but even after switching to standard chess notation, the situation did not improve. The engineer notes that the game took 90 minutes, during which he had to intervene to stop incorrect moves and remind the model of the current position of the pieces.