Gaming laptops lead Steam for the first time. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 overtakes RTX 3060

In the April Steam hardware report, the leadership among video cards was unexpectedly taken by the mobile Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It overtook the desktop RTX 3060 and brought laptops to the top of the player hardware rating for the first time since February 2022. At that time, the portable version of the RTX 3060 was in the lead for a short time. This time, the advantage is also insignificant – only a few tenths of a percent, so the situation may well change next month.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 for laptops is used by 4.8% of players, which is 0.48% more than in March. For comparison, the desktop RTX 3060 lost 0.37% and stopped at 4.57%. Another RTX 4060, already in desktop version, has decreased by a quarter of a percent and has 4.35%. And the older GeForce GTX 1650 holds on to fourth place with a result of 3.39%. Among other graphics cards, the RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 3050, and RTX 3060 laptops showed growth.

For the first time, the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti appeared in Steam statistics, joining the previously recorded RTX 5080. The Radeon RX 7800 XT also attracted attention – it finally began to be noticeably used almost a year and a half after its release. The RX 7800 XTX and the RX 90xx series remain outside the main rating.

Another significant result is the share of AMD processors reaching a record level. Thanks to the high popularity of the Ryzen 9800X3D and the cold reception of the latest Intel Core Ultra, the red ones for the first time gathered 38.68% of the Steam audience. This is 1.06% more than last month. That’s how much the blue chips lost – now 61.25% of players use them.

As Windows 10 support nears its end, the share of Windows 11 has grown significantly. In April, it reached 57.84%, up 2.5%. At the same time, the number of users of the “top ten” decreased by the same amount, to 38.09%.

Regarding language statistics, Ukrainian lost 0.04% and now remains with 0.69% of users. Chinese (27.04%; +2%) and Russian (9.69%; +0.77%) showed greater growth.