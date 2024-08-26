Gamescom 2024: Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor supports 3D glasses-free viewing

At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, Samsung introduced its first three-dimensional gaming monitor Odyssey 3D, which does not require glasses to create a 3D effect. The monitor is available in two sizes – 27 and 37 inches, with a 4K QLED flat panel and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium and has a 1ms response time.

Samsung Odyssey 3D uses eye tracking technology with two cameras to convert 2D images into 3D. The lenticular lens on the front panel allows two different images to be displayed for each eye, creating an impressive three-dimensional effect. The monitor can also convert regular 2D content to 3D and supports VR games.

Odyssey 3D is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a height-adjustable stand. The monitor won the “Best Innovation” award at CES 2024. Samsung plans to bring it to market by the end of the year, but the price has not yet been announced.

Earlier this year, the representative office of Acer in Ukraine announced the start of sales of the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop with a 3D screen that does not require special glasses. You can already test it read on our website.

The most important feature of the laptop is a 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixel display with a diagonal of 15.6 inches, coverage of 100% of the Adobe RGB color palette and a brightness of 380 nits. In combination with a set of cameras and sensors, it adapts the picture to the location of the user’s face and creates a stereoscopic image. About how it works – read in our test.

SpatialLabs effects are now available in 140 games, the list includes both well-known hits like God of War, Dying Light, NieR: Automata, Dark Souls, and indie projects like Hollow Knight, and new titles are added every month.