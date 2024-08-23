Gamescom 2024: ASUS released motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsets23.08.24
At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, ASUS presented new motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsets, designed for Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors. Motherboards provide a full set of overclocking tools and also offer modern interfaces such as PCI Express 5.0, USB4 and Wi-Fi 7.
One of the key models is ROG Crosshair X870E Hero. This board is equipped with a powerful power supply system (18+2+2), three M.2 slots with PCIe 5.0 support and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. 5-gigabit Ethernet and ROG SupremeFX 7.1 audio subsystem also stand out among the features.
The ROG Strix X870 series featured several models, including the X870E-E Gaming WiFi, which offers a powerful power system, three M.2 connectors, and the ROG SupremeFX ALC4080 audio subsystem. The X870-F Gaming WiFi and X870-A Gaming WiFi versions differ in color and offer similar capabilities, including PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 7 support.
To assemble compact systems, ASUS presented ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi in Mini-ITX format. It also supports PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 7, and features a ROG FPS daughterboard for easy connectivity.
In addition, ASUS presented a motherboard for creative tasks – ProArt X870E-Creator WiFi, which features 10 Gigabit Ethernet, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and two M.2 connectors with PCIe 5.0 support.
The TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi, Prime X870-P WiFi and Prime X870-P series motherboards offer an excellent combination of performance and capabilities for gathering powerful computers on the AM5 platform
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Gamescom 2024: ASUS released motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsetsAMD ASUS Gamescom hardware motherboard
At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, ASUS presented new motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsets, designed for Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 video card released with slower GDDR6 memoryGeForce RTX NVIDIA videocard
The only notable change in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 concerns the memory bandwidth, which has been reduced from 504 GB/s to 480 GB/s due to the use of GDDR6 instead of GDDR6X