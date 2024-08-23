Gamescom 2024: ASUS released motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsets

At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, ASUS presented new motherboards based on AMD X870 and X870E chipsets, designed for Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors. Motherboards provide a full set of overclocking tools and also offer modern interfaces such as PCI Express 5.0, USB4 and Wi-Fi 7.

One of the key models is ROG Crosshair X870E Hero. This board is equipped with a powerful power supply system (18+2+2), three M.2 slots with PCIe 5.0 support and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. 5-gigabit Ethernet and ROG SupremeFX 7.1 audio subsystem also stand out among the features.

The ROG Strix X870 series featured several models, including the X870E-E Gaming WiFi, which offers a powerful power system, three M.2 connectors, and the ROG SupremeFX ALC4080 audio subsystem. The X870-F Gaming WiFi and X870-A Gaming WiFi versions differ in color and offer similar capabilities, including PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 7 support.

To assemble compact systems, ASUS presented ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi in Mini-ITX format. It also supports PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 7, and features a ROG FPS daughterboard for easy connectivity.

In addition, ASUS presented a motherboard for creative tasks – ProArt X870E-Creator WiFi, which features 10 Gigabit Ethernet, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and two M.2 connectors with PCIe 5.0 support.

The TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi, Prime X870-P WiFi and Prime X870-P series motherboards offer an excellent combination of performance and capabilities for gathering powerful computers on the AM5 platform