Game service Netflix noted 210 million game downloads. The GTA series on the top17.09.24
Netflix managed to significantly expand its audience in the mobile gaming market thanks to the successful launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Before the release of this collection, the Netflix Games service was not very popular, but the new strategy and attention to quality made it more popular among users. In particular, the mobile versions of GTA on the Netflix platform were in better technical condition than on PC and consoles, which became a significant factor in the success.
According to the latest data, the number of downloads of Netflix Games exceeded 210 million, of which 36.6 million are for the Grand Theft Auto series. The leader among downloaded games was the iconic GTA: San Andreas with 25.2 million downloads. Notably, this game has been downloaded more than a million times in the last 30 days.
The promotion of gaming is beneficial to both Netflix and gamers and developers. Users get access to high-quality games without ads and microtransactions, and developers can focus on creating products without worrying about monetization. With this approach, Netflix can continue to successfully work with developers and strengthen its position in the mobile game market.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Game service Netflix noted 210 million game downloads. The GTA series on the topgames GTA Netflix statistics
According to the latest data, the number of downloads of Netflix Games exceeded 210 million, of which 36.6 million are for the Grand Theft Auto series.
Lenovo Lecoo N2521 gaming monitor with 180Hz screen and 1ms response time costs less than $100Lenovo monitor
The Lenovo Lecoo N2521 screen covers 95.59% of the sRGB color space and 80.36% of DCI-P3, which provides good color reproduction.