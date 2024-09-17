Game service Netflix noted 210 million game downloads. The GTA series on the top

Netflix managed to significantly expand its audience in the mobile gaming market thanks to the successful launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Before the release of this collection, the Netflix Games service was not very popular, but the new strategy and attention to quality made it more popular among users. In particular, the mobile versions of GTA on the Netflix platform were in better technical condition than on PC and consoles, which became a significant factor in the success.

According to the latest data, the number of downloads of Netflix Games exceeded 210 million, of which 36.6 million are for the Grand Theft Auto series. The leader among downloaded games was the iconic GTA: San Andreas with 25.2 million downloads. Notably, this game has been downloaded more than a million times in the last 30 days.

The promotion of gaming is beneficial to both Netflix and gamers and developers. Users get access to high-quality games without ads and microtransactions, and developers can focus on creating products without worrying about monetization. With this approach, Netflix can continue to successfully work with developers and strengthen its position in the mobile game market.