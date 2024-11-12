Game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on time12.11.24
GSC Game World has officially confirmed that the long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has gone gold, which means the final version is finished and ready for release. This precludes the possibility of further postponements, which have happened repeatedly in the past against the backdrop of numerous difficulties, including war, an office fire and the story of a stolen build by the Russians.
In today’s context, “gold maintenance” signifies the completion of development and the game’s release, although in the case of Stalker 2, the disc drive is limited to the Xbox Series Collector’s Edition, which includes a physical copy and additional accessories.
The game has received positive reviews from Western journalists, who have already been able to evaluate it based on the preview versions. They noted the atmosphere and quality of execution, which instills confidence in a successful launch. The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for November 20th and will be available on PC (including Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X/S platforms, as well as Game Pass.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on timegames
The release of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for November 20th and will be available on PC (including Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X/S platforms, as well as Game Pass.
Corsair MP700 Elite NVMe drives support PCIe 5.0Corsair memory drive SSD
The Corsair MP700 Elite drives use 218-layer 3D NAND TLC memory from Kioxia and a Phison E31T controller, while having no external DRAM buffer