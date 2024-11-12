Game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on time

GSC Game World has officially confirmed that the long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has gone gold, which means the final version is finished and ready for release. This precludes the possibility of further postponements, which have happened repeatedly in the past against the backdrop of numerous difficulties, including war, an office fire and the story of a stolen build by the Russians.

In today’s context, “gold maintenance” signifies the completion of development and the game’s release, although in the case of Stalker 2, the disc drive is limited to the Xbox Series Collector’s Edition, which includes a physical copy and additional accessories.

The game has received positive reviews from Western journalists, who have already been able to evaluate it based on the preview versions. They noted the atmosphere and quality of execution, which instills confidence in a successful launch. The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is scheduled for November 20th and will be available on PC (including Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X/S platforms, as well as Game Pass.