Game giveaways on the Epic Games Store boost their sales on Steam  

Game giveaways on the Epic Games Store boost their sales on Steam22.01.26
The free distribution of the indie shooter Blood West on the Epic Games Store led to a sharp increase in its sales on Steam. On the day of the launch, sales on the Valve platform increased by about 200%. This was reported by PC Gamer with reference to the words of the head of the publisher New Blood Interactive Dave Oshry.
Distribution as advertising, not a “black hole”
According to Oshry, he previously considered the Epic Games Store a “marketing black hole” that does not bring noticeable benefits to developers. However, practice has shown the opposite: the free distribution worked as effective advertising, stimulating purchases on other platforms, primarily on Steam. The growth of interest in the game, as Oshry noted, was also recorded on consoles.
The developer commented on the widespread opinion among players that even a cheap game on Steam often looks more attractive than a free one on the Epic Games Store. Many PC users prefer not to split their library between different launchers and stay in the Steam ecosystem.
What is Blood West
Blood West is an indie first-person shooter with elements of stealth and immersive sim, the action of which takes place in a gloomy alternative version of the Wild West with pronounced supernatural motifs. The game relies on unhurried gameplay, limited resources, non-linear locations and freedom of choice in the passage. In terms of pace and structure, the gameplay is in many ways reminiscent of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
Epic Games Store Context
Epic Games Store has long used free game giveaways as one of its key audience engagement tools. At the same time, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney previously admitted that not all such deals have been financially effective for the platform itself.
It should be noted that the Epic Games Store is currently also giving away the stealth action dilogy Styx for free, while on Steam you can buy the same games for 107 hryvnias, supporting the developers directly.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Game giveaways on the Epic Games Store boost their sales on Steam business games
Indie shooter Blood West’s free distribution on the Epic Games Store led to a dramatic increase in its sales on Steam. On the day of launch, sales on Valve’s platform increased by about 200%.
Kyivstar overtook Vodafone and lifecell in mobile internet speed Kyivstar lifecell Vodafone
Independent platform for testing and analyzing the performance of Internet connections nPerf has identified the operator with the fastest mobile Internet in Ukraine by the end of 2025
Game giveaways on the Epic Games Store boost their sales on Steam
Kyivstar overtook Vodafone and lifecell in mobile internet speed
Asus has finally decided not to release smartphones anymore
TikTok launches PineDrama service with mini shows
LEGO introduced set with the final battle from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Oppo Reno15 smartphone pre-orders have started
ChatGPT Translate supports translation in over 50 languages
Online employment contracts approved at the level of law in Ukraine
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 – top processors for flagship smartphones
Rockstar launches official mod marketplace for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2
PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components