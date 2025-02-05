Galax releases Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 with a mohawk05.02.25
Galax continues to expand its Hall of Fame line of graphics cards aimed at enthusiasts and overclockers. Another new product is the GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X, made on a white printed circuit board with a redesigned design. The graphics card is cooled by a massive cooler with three fans and a decorative element in the form of a crown with ARGB lighting.
The key feature of the new product is the reinforced power supply system. It is made according to the (14+6+6) phase scheme, and the power elements are designed for a load of up to 70 A. There is one 12V-2×6 connector on the end of the board. The manufacturer does not specify the level of power consumption, but given that the standard TGP indicator for the GeForce RTX 5080 is 360 W, we can assume that in this modification it is approaching 400 W.
In addition, the video card is equipped with two BIOS chips and received a factory overclocking of the graphics processor: the frequency in boost mode has been increased from 2620 MHz to 2730 MHz. Additional features include an indicator next to the 12V-2×6 power connector, which signals the correct connection of the cable. At the moment, the cost of the Galax GeForce RTX 5080 HOF OC Lab Plus-X is not disclosed.
Apple made a record profit of $124.3 billion in 2024. Although iPhones began to sell worse Apple business financials
The holiday quarter is traditionally the most profitable for Apple, and the period ending December 28, 2024, was no exception.
