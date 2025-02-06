G.Skill’s new DDR5-6400 RAM in a 32GB kit has CL28 latencies

Taiwanese company G.Skill is expanding its line of low-latency DDR5 memory modules. In the near future, the manufacturer will begin shipping a new 96 GB kit (2 modules of 48 GB) with a frequency of 6800 MT/s and CL32 latencies, as well as a 32 GB kit (2 modules of 16 GB) with characteristics of 6400 MT/s and CL28. These solutions will be included in the Trident Z5 Royal, Trident Z5 RGB and Ripjaws M5 RGB series.

The manufacturer emphasizes the high stability of the new modules, citing as an example test tests on Intel platforms with LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets. Testing was conducted using ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero and ROG Maximus Z890 Hero motherboards, where the memory worked in conjunction with Core Ultra 7 265K and Core i9-14900K processors.

One of the features of the updated series was the presence of Intel XMP 3.0 overclocking profiles, which gives users additional options for optimizing performance. The new kits are expected to go on sale next month. The cost of the modules will be announced closer to the start of sales.