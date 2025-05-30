Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body30.05.25
Fujifilm announced the release of a compact digital camera X-half, which combined the aesthetics and principles of operation of old film cameras with the capabilities of modern equipment. The novelty received a vertical 3:4 screen and an optical viewfinder, designed to remind the user of the usual hand movements: the click of the shutter, the rustle of the mechanism, the pause before the next frame.
The 32 mm F2.8 lens in combination with a touch-sensitive electronic phase control withstands the viewing angle of old half-format cameras for 72 frames. At the same time, the camera implements 13 imitations of film styles, light leak and expired veil effects, as well as an additional film reel emulator screen, which allows you to load virtual cassettes directly in the case. In the “film camera” mode, frames are not displayed until the full cycle of “shooting” and “developing” through a mobile application has passed.
Fujifilm has equipped the X-half with hybrid controls: traditional buttons and a lever are adjacent to multi-touch swipes. Using Bluetooth, frames are automatically transferred to a smartphone and, if desired, immediately sent for printing to Instax, and one charge provides up to 880 frames through the viewfinder. At a weight of 240 grams, the device retains the feeling of a “tactile” shooting process, as if you were holding a film camera with mechanics in your hands again.
According to Fujifilm, the X-half is not about technical characteristics, but about engaging and slowing down the process: the camera seems to ask the photographer the question “do you really want to take this shot?”, bringing back the spirit of the era when each photo was created with character. The new product will go on sale for $850 in the USA
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body camera Fujifilm
Fujifilm X-half combines the aesthetics and operating principles of old film cameras with the capabilities of modern equipment
Windows Update will update all programs on your computer Microsoft update Windows
New Windows Update will solve the problem of update fragmentation in Windows – when each program or driver is updated independently of the system
Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body
Windows Update will update all programs on your computer
Grok AI Mask will be in Telegram this summer
Twopan Nano SSD has built-in fingerprint scanner
WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad
Star Wars Battlefront II sets Steam record
New Micron PCIe 6.0 SSDs support speeds of 30.25 GB/s
IBM fired 8,000 workers because of AI, but hired more year later
Ukraine developed anti-aircraft turret with AI
Bayraktar Kizilelma – attack drone already tested in Turkey
Lenovo releases Legion M5000 mountain bike
Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Android smartphones made outside US