Free VPN has appeared in the Mozilla Firefox browser

Mozilla has begun testing a free built-in VPN in Firefox. The feature is currently in beta, which the company calls a “new experiment.”

How Firefox VPN Works

The built-in VPN encrypts and reroutes only traffic within the browser, not across your entire device. To enable it, simply click the VPN icon in the toolbar. Once activated, your IP address is masked, and the provider no longer sees which sites you visit.

Mozilla promises unlimited speed and traffic, as well as minimal data collection – only technical indicators such as connection status and the amount of data transferred per day. This data is deleted after three months. Browsing history, IP addresses, and user activity are not stored.

The main difference from the paid Mozilla VPN

The feature is similar to the existing paid Mozilla VPN service, but has important differences:

Firefox VPN is free, built right into the browser and protects only Firefox traffic.

Mozilla VPN is paid, protects all Internet traffic on the device, uses WireGuard, supports split tunneling, ad blocking and tracker blocking.

While Firefox VPN automatically connects to the nearest stable server, most often in the US. Therefore, to bypass geographical restrictions (for example, Netflix in other regions), you will still need a third-party VPN. Mozilla did not specify whether the new feature uses Mullvad servers, as in the previous version.

How to get into the test

To join the beta, you need a Mozilla account. Access is granted to randomly selected users – not everyone will receive an invitation immediately. If the invitation arrives, a VPN icon will appear in the browser bar, through which you can activate or deactivate participation in the test.

Recall that the built-in free VPN has also been in the Opera browser for a long time.