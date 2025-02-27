Framework 12 modular laptop will allow to choose the connectors

Framework has introduced the 12-inch Framework 12 laptop, a compact convertible with a modular design, focused on ease of repair and upgrade.

Originally designed for students, the Framework 12 has also attracted a wider audience. It is equipped with a 1920 × 1200-pixel touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness, supports a stylus (details on pressure sensitivity have not yet been disclosed) and is built on the basis of Intel 13th generation processors (Core i3 and i5).

The device supports up to 48 GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and SSDs up to 2 TB. The case is made of polycarbonate and ABS plastic with a protective TPU layer, which provides additional strength.

The Framework 12 modular laptop inherits the modular port system from its predecessors, allowing users to choose the connectors they want. It is compatible with Windows and Linux.

Pre-orders will start in April, with shipping scheduled for mid-2025. Pricing has not yet been announced.