Fractal Design released the Epoch series Mid-Tower case

Swedish company Fractal Design has released a new PC case called Epoch, which combines a laconic design and an effective cooling system. The front and top panels of the case are made of fine-pored mesh, which improves ventilation.

The kit includes three 120 mm Momentum 12 fans, optimized for maximum airflow. The case supports ATX, microATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, accommodating up to seven expansion cards up to 372 mm long, two 3.5-inch and three 2.5-inch drives. There is also space for a processor cooler up to 170 mm high and SJW radiators up to 280 or 360 mm long.

The Fractal Design Epoch I/O panel is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack. The case is available in black and white, with or without RGB fan lighting, and with a steel or tempered glass side panel.

The dimensions of the case are 447x215x469 mm, weight – from 7.7 to 7.9 kg depending on the configuration. In Europe, the price of the Fractal Design Epoch varies from 115 to 135 euros.