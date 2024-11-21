Four new Acer Iconia Tab tablets go on sale in Ukraine. Prices announced

Acer has introduced a new line of Iconia Tab tablets in Ukraine, equipped with modern MediaTek processors and multimedia features. The series includes models for various usage scenarios, from viewing content to gaming and work.

General characteristics of the Iconia Tab series:

Processors : MediaTek with NEON support for optimizing multimedia tasks.

: MediaTek with NEON support for optimizing multimedia tasks. RAM : up to 8 GB DDR4.

: up to 8 GB DDR4. Storage : eMMC up to 256 GB with the ability to expand via microSD.

: eMMC up to 256 GB with the ability to expand via microSD. Interfaces and modules : USB Type-C (Power Delivery 2.0), 3.5 mm audio jack. Support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS. Some models have 4G LTE.

:

Characteristics of Acer Iconia Tab tablets:

Iconia Tab P11-11

Screen : 11″ QLED, 2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate.

: 11″ QLED, 2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate. Processor : MediaTek Helio G99.

: MediaTek Helio G99. Memory : 8GB RAM, 256GB storage.

: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. Battery : 8000mAh (up to 13 hours of battery life).

: 8000mAh (up to 13 hours of battery life). Price: from 10,000 UAH.

Iconia Tab M10 LTE

Screen : 10.1″ IPS, WUXGA (1920×1200).

: 10.1″ IPS, WUXGA (1920×1200). Processor : MediaTek MT8788.

: MediaTek MT8788. Memory : 6 GB RAM.

: 6 GB RAM. Support : 4G LTE.

: 4G LTE. Battery : 6000 mAh (up to 10.5 hours of video).

: 6000 mAh (up to 10.5 hours of video). Price: from 8,000 UAH.

Iconia Tab P10

Screen : 10.4″ QLED, 2K resolution.

: 10.4″ QLED, 2K resolution. Processor : MediaTek Helio G99.

: MediaTek Helio G99. Memory : 8 GB RAM.

: 8 GB RAM. Battery : 8000 mAh (up to 10 hours of operation).

: 8000 mAh (up to 10 hours of operation). Price: from 9,000 UAH (on sale from 02.12.2024).

Iconia Tab M10

Екран : 10.4″ IPS.

: 10.4″ IPS. Процесор : MediaTek Kompanio 500.

: MediaTek Kompanio 500. Пам’ять : 4 ГБ ОЗП.

: 4 ГБ ОЗП. Батарея : 6000 мАг (до 10.5 годин мультимедіа).

: 6000 мАг (до 10.5 годин мультимедіа). Ціна: від 7 000 гривень (у продажу з 02.12.2024).

Acer is expanding its line of networking equipment by introducing new routers that support Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE. These devices are already available in Ukraine or will soon appear on the market.

One of the new routers is the Acer Connect Wave T7. It has a unique wavy body design and supports advanced Wi-Fi standards with a maximum data transfer rate of up to 6400 Mbps. Wave T7 supports the 6 GHz band with wide 320 Hz channels, as well as multi-channel MLO access to minimize delays and interference. The device can also work in Mesh networks to cover a large area, available in sets of one, two or three routers. The price of the model in Ukraine starts at UAH 7,999.

For mobile professionals and small offices, the Acer Connect X6E router is designed, which provides fast and stable communication via Wi-Fi 6E 6 GHz with a productive Snapdragon processor. The device supports up to 128 simultaneously connected devices and has built-in NFC for convenient connection. There are also WAN and LAN ports with support for speeds up to 1 Gbps and a connector for connecting VoLTE/VoIP. -gejmerov-i-ofisa/”> The price of Acer Connect X6E is from 14,899 UAH.

For gamers and streamers, the company offers Predator Connect T7 and X7 routers that use Wi-Fi 6E capabilities with minimal latency and high performance. These devices support MLO and Multi-Link Mesh technologies and operate in the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands. They are equipped with powerful ARM Cortex 1.5 GHz processors with passive cooling and have 2.5 Gbps WAN and 1 Gbps LAN ports. Device prices start at UAH 8,199 for the Predator Connect T7 and UAH 18,499 for the Predator Connect X7.