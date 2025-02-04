Ford Mustang Mach-E get NASCAR edition

Ford has unveiled a fully electric NASCAR race car prototype that looks like the Mustang Mach-E crossover, but is a completely different car from a technical point of view.

The design is based on a carbon monocoque, similar to those used in professional racing cars. The suspension, braking system, steering and wheels are borrowed from NASCAR Cup Series cars. The prototype is powered by a 78 kWh battery and three electric motors. Although the exact characteristics of the power plant are not disclosed, the previous NASCAR 2024 electric prototype with a similar configuration developed 1,341 hp (1,000 kW), which suggests similar performance of the new version.

The design of the car includes an aerodynamic body kit with a massive rear wing, and its paintwork is made in the style of the Mustang Dark Horse, which participates in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The cabin has a roll cage, and the driver’s seat is moved closer to the center.

The prototype will join the line of Ford Performance demonstration vehicles, which already include the SuperTruck, SuperVan 4.2, Super Cobra Jet 1800 and Mustang Mach-E 1400. The latter was developed in conjunction with the RTR Vehicles workshop and is equipped with seven electric motors, the total power of which reaches 1419.