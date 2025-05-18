First time in history: a murdered man gave a speech in court thanks to AI

An unusual and at the same time poignant precedent was recorded this Sunday in Arizona. As part of the trial in the case of the murder of Christopher Pelkey, which took place in 2021, the court gave the floor to… the deceased himself – recreated using artificial intelligence technologies.

At the hearing in the case of Gabriel Horkasitas, who was found guilty of killing Pelkey ​​during a robbery, the judge granted the request of the deceased’s family and allowed an AI video to be shown in the courtroom, in which the voice and image of Chris Pelkey ​​were recreated and directly addressed the accused.

In an address written by Pelkey’s relatives, the virtual image said:

“It’s a pity that we ran into you that day under such circumstances. In another life, we could have been friends. I believe in forgiveness and in a forgiving God. I always believed and still do.

The video included excerpts from real recordings with Chris, allowing the audience to compare the virtual image with the real personality of the deceased. According to family members, the purpose of the speech was not to accuse, but to demonstrate the humanity lost in the tragedy.

Judge Todd Lang noted the emotional power and innovation of the speech, calling it “a testament to the possibilities of modern technology.” Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer expressed support. According to her, the use of AI can open up new forms of expression for victims and their loved ones within the judicial system.

Horcasitas was ultimately sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Despite the unprecedented nature of the case, many lawyers and observers agree that such methods, if used carefully and ethically, could become part of the future of justice.