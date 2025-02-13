First GeForce RTX 5090 power connector has already been melt13.02.25
The first reported case of a GeForce RTX 5090 power port melting was reported by a Reddit user while playing Battlefield 5. While the game isn’t considered particularly demanding, the user noticed a burning smell and discovered that the power connector and cable connected to the Asus power supply had started to melt. The power supply was also damaged.
Interestingly, the user claims that he had connected the device correctly, but instead of the original cable that came with the video card, he used a third-party cable from Moddiy. This cable worked with the RTX 4090 for two years without any problems, but apparently couldn’t withstand the increased loads of the RTX 5090, which led to the malfunction.
It is worth noting that similar problems with overheating and melting of the power connector were also noticed in the RTX 4090, and after that Nvidia replaced the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector with a more reliable 12V-2×6 to eliminate this defect.
