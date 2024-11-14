Final system requirements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. have been published. 2: Heart of Chornobyl14.11.24
Two weeks ago, GSC Game World published the final system requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but the developers continue to refine the project, despite the announcement that the game has reached the gold stage. Recently, refined and more detailed system requirements have been introduced in four different configurations.
One of the key changes was the disk space requirement — 160 GB of free space is required to install the game. It is also recommended to have at least 16 GB of RAM, which reflects the need for high performance for a quality gaming experience. It will be optimal to install the game on an SSD drive, which will provide faster loading and improved interaction.
GSC Game World noted that despite the technological sophistication of Stalker 2, the updated system requirements indicate significant progress in optimization, making the game accessible to a wider range of users.
System requirements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Low graphics settings, 1080p, 30 fps
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) or Intel Arc A750;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- SSD space: ~160 GB.
Medium graphics settings, 1080p, 60 fps
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- processor: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, RTX 4060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- SSD space: ~160 GB.
High graphics settings, 1440p, 60 fps
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT;
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: ~160 GB.
Epic graphics settings, 2160p, 60+ fps
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX;
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: ~160 GB.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Final system requirements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. have been published. 2: Heart of Chornobylgames hardware
One of the key changes in the hardware requirements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a disk space requirement – 160 GB of free space is required to install the game
The Nvidia GeForce Now service will limit gaming time to 100 hours per month. More – for an additional feebusiness Nvidia service
Nvidia GeForce Now’s $19.99 per month Ultimate plan will remain for those looking for higher quality: 4K HDR at 240 fps and 8-hour gaming sessions.