Final system requirements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. have been published. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Two weeks ago, GSC Game World published the final system requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but the developers continue to refine the project, despite the announcement that the game has reached the gold stage. Recently, refined and more detailed system requirements have been introduced in four different configurations.

One of the key changes was the disk space requirement — 160 GB of free space is required to install the game. It is also recommended to have at least 16 GB of RAM, which reflects the need for high performance for a quality gaming experience. It will be optimal to install the game on an SSD drive, which will provide faster loading and improved interaction.

GSC Game World noted that despite the technological sophistication of Stalker 2, the updated system requirements indicate significant progress in optimization, making the game accessible to a wider range of users.

System requirements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Low graphics settings, 1080p, 30 fps

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;

processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) or Intel Arc A750;

RAM: 16 GB;

SSD space: ~160 GB.

Medium graphics settings, 1080p, 60 fps

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;

processor: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, RTX 4060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT;

RAM: 16 GB;

SSD space: ~160 GB.

High graphics settings, 1440p, 60 fps

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;

processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT;

RAM: 32 GB;

SSD space: ~160 GB.

Epic graphics settings, 2160p, 60+ fps