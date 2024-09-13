Family libraries of games for 5 users have appeared in Steam13.09.24
Steam has officially launched a family library feature called Steam Family Groups. The function allows you to share games with loved ones. Users can create a family group by inviting up to 5 relatives or friends and manage the process through the Steam client, mobile app or browser.
After joining a family group, all its members get access to each other’s games. Players save their own game achievements and save files, and can play games even when the library owner is busy with another game. Importantly, developers can restrict the use of their games within the family library.
One of the key points is that if one of the party members gets banned in the game, it can affect the owner as well. However, this will not affect other members of the family group.
Steam Family Groups also support parental controls. Adults can manage children’s playtime, access to games and monitor their activity. Parental controls allow you to limit access to the store, chat, community and manage purchases when children ask to pay for the contents of the cart.
Adults can leave a family group at any time, but you must wait a year after leaving the previous one to create or join a new one.
Family libraries of games for 5 users have appeared in Steam
