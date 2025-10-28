Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition – remake for the 10th anniversary28.10.25
Bethesda has announced the release of Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, a re-release dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the game’s release. The premiere will take place on November 10, 2025, and the versions will appear on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
The Anniversary Edition will include the original game, all six official add-ons – Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, Far Harbor, Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop and Nuka-World, as well as over 150 modifications from the Creation Club and an updated interface for working with user mods. Among the new content are additional appearance options for the companion dog and other cosmetic changes.
The start of sales of the re-release is scheduled for a few months before the release of the second season of the Fallout series on Prime Video, which is scheduled to premiere on December 17. Thus, fans will be able to return to the post-apocalyptic setting before the continuation of the television story.
Bethesda also confirmed that Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.
During the annual Fallout Day event, the company also announced expanded content for Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76. At the end of the presentation, Todd Howard noted that the studio is already preparing new projects in the Fallout universe.
