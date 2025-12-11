Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries

The Dutch company Fairphone has introduced the second generation of full-size wireless headphones Fairbuds XL with a focus on durability and ease of use. The new version has received an updated acoustic part and a set of redesigned design elements, and the battery life now reaches approximately thirty hours. The cost of the model on the European market is 249 euros.

The company notes that the Fairphone Fairbuds XL headphones are equipped with upgraded 40-millimeter drivers with a different setting and improved active noise cancellation. Together with the recycled materials of the headband and ear cushions, this should increase comfort and overall sound quality. The technical parameters have remained in the usual range for the class: frequencies from 20 Hz to 20 kHz, impedance of 32 Ohms and sensitivity exceeding 99 dB per kilohertz, so the headphones maintain high volume even with minimal power supply. Common codecs supported are SBC, AAC, and HD aptX.

One of the features of the Fairbuds XL is modularity, which allows owners to replace the battery and other components themselves. In addition, they added an automatic shutdown after half an hour of inactivity, which was not in the first version, and this should have a positive effect on the battery life.

The model is accompanied by a three-year warranty, as well as Longtime certification – a European standard that confirms a long service life, maintainability and the availability of service support. Fairphone continues to move towards technology that can be maintained and updated without being tied to short update cycles.