Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries  

Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries11.12.25
The Dutch company Fairphone has introduced the second generation of full-size wireless headphones Fairbuds XL with a focus on durability and ease of use. The new version has received an updated acoustic part and a set of redesigned design elements, and the battery life now reaches approximately thirty hours. The cost of the model on the European market is 249 euros.
The company notes that the Fairphone Fairbuds XL headphones are equipped with upgraded 40-millimeter drivers with a different setting and improved active noise cancellation. Together with the recycled materials of the headband and ear cushions, this should increase comfort and overall sound quality. The technical parameters have remained in the usual range for the class: frequencies from 20 Hz to 20 kHz, impedance of 32 Ohms and sensitivity exceeding 99 dB per kilohertz, so the headphones maintain high volume even with minimal power supply. Common codecs supported are SBC, AAC, and HD aptX.
One of the features of the Fairbuds XL is modularity, which allows owners to replace the battery and other components themselves. In addition, they added an automatic shutdown after half an hour of inactivity, which was not in the first version, and this should have a positive effect on the battery life.
The model is accompanied by a three-year warranty, as well as Longtime certification – a European standard that confirms a long service life, maintainability and the availability of service support. Fairphone continues to move towards technology that can be maintained and updated without being tied to short update cycles.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries accumulator earphones
Dutch Fairphone has introduced the second generation of full-size wireless headphones Fairbuds XL with a focus on durability and ease of use
Best movies and TV shows of 2025 according to IMDb movie rating
The IMDb website has released updated ratings of the best films and TV series of 2025. The list includes projects that have garnered the most attention from the service’s users.
Fairphone has released headphones with replaceable batteries
Best movies and TV shows of 2025 according to IMDb
Gigabyte has released a Scandinavian-style motherboard – with wood and eco-leather inserts
China release SSD the size of SIM card
Study: People started copying phrases from AI chatbots
Windows operating system turns 40
Keychron K2 HE – limited edition keyboard in wooden case
Monobank launched a monobazaar – OLX competitor?
Toyota GR GT and GR GT3 will have V8 engines and more than 640 hp
Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor
Apple and Samsung ranked in the top 10 smartphones in Q4 2025