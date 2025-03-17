Facebook will pay Stories authors

Meta announced an expansion of its Facebook Stories monetization program, giving creators the opportunity to earn money from content views.

Participants in previous programs such as In-Stream Ads, Ads on Reels, and Performance Bonus will be automatically connected to the new system, and registration is open for new creators. The platform will begin paying rewards for popular short videos, including video fragments uploaded from other services, such as YouTube.

The expansion of monetization is part of Meta’s strategy to attract new creators, including content creators from other social networks such as TikTok. In 2024, the company paid out more than $2 billion, and creators’ income for short videos increased by 80%.

Meta is expanding Instagram’s messaging capabilities, adding features that make the platform more competitive among messengers.

Now users can share music in both personal and group chats. However, the song being played must be available in the Instagram audio library, and its fragment must not exceed 30 seconds.

Another innovation is a built-in translator that supports 99 languages. To translate a message, just hold it down and select the appropriate option.

In chats, you can pin up to three messages, as well as schedule sending – a message can be postponed for a maximum of 29 days.

In addition, you can now invite people to group chats via QR code. These features are already available in the mobile versions of Instagram for iOS and Android. An update for the web version is still in development.