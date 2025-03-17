Facebook will pay Stories authors17.03.25
Meta announced an expansion of its Facebook Stories monetization program, giving creators the opportunity to earn money from content views.
Participants in previous programs such as In-Stream Ads, Ads on Reels, and Performance Bonus will be automatically connected to the new system, and registration is open for new creators. The platform will begin paying rewards for popular short videos, including video fragments uploaded from other services, such as YouTube.
The expansion of monetization is part of Meta’s strategy to attract new creators, including content creators from other social networks such as TikTok. In 2024, the company paid out more than $2 billion, and creators’ income for short videos increased by 80%.
Meta is expanding Instagram’s messaging capabilities, adding features that make the platform more competitive among messengers.
Now users can share music in both personal and group chats. However, the song being played must be available in the Instagram audio library, and its fragment must not exceed 30 seconds.
Another innovation is a built-in translator that supports 99 languages. To translate a message, just hold it down and select the appropriate option.
In chats, you can pin up to three messages, as well as schedule sending – a message can be postponed for a maximum of 29 days.
In addition, you can now invite people to group chats via QR code. These features are already available in the mobile versions of Instagram for iOS and Android. An update for the web version is still in development.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Facebook will pay Stories authors Facebook social media
Meta announced the expansion of the Facebook Stories monetization program, giving creators the opportunity to earn money from content views.
New Mercedes-Benz CLA ride 792 km without recharging and has AI by Microsoft and Google artificial intelligence Google Mercedes-Benz Microsoft
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-electric CLA, which will be the flagship of a new family that includes both electric and hybrid models.
Facebook will pay Stories authors
New Mercedes-Benz CLA ride 792 km without recharging and has AI by Microsoft and Google
Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming
Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025
Internet penetration in Ukraine reached 82.4%
Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets
Toyota FT-Me compact electric car can be driven by teenagers
Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console
JBL introduces updated Charge 6 and Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker models
Ubisoft presented spectacular trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Lenovo has released an SSD drive in a grenade case
Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%
Asus has released monitors with an air ionizer