Facebook penetrate deep: social network’s AI will process photos before they are uploaded02.07.25
Meta is testing a new feature on Facebook that allows artificial intelligence to analyze users’ images before they are published on the social network. When uploading a new story, a message may appear asking to allow the service to access the device’s gallery to create collages, redesign options and generate stories based on the contents of the photo album.
By accepting the terms, the user effectively gives the system access to unpublished photos, including the ability to recognize faces, fix the date of shooting, and identify other people or objects that were in the frame. Meta also gets the right to store and use the collected data in the future. Despite the company’s statements that image processing will not be used for advertising purposes, concerns remain about the potential use of this data to train artificial intelligence models.
Meta claims that such scenarios are not considered. In a comment to The Verge, the company said that currently, photos are not used to train AI. According to them, image analysis is used solely to improve the quality of personalized recommendations and is not related to training algorithms.
Testing of the new option, as emphasized by Meta, is carried out on a limited scale. However, notifications about its availability began to appear in the application earlier this year. Users who previously provided access to their gallery are given the opportunity to disable this feature through the Facebook Help Center.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Facebook penetrate deep: social network’s AI will process photos before they are uploaded artificial intelligence Facebook social media
By accepting the terms, the user actually gives Facebook access to unpublished photos.
TWS headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Core received flagship features for less than $60 earphones Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS headphones have active noise cancellation, IP54 dust and moisture protection, and Galaxy AI support
Facebook penetrate deep: social network’s AI will process photos before they are uploaded
TWS headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Core received flagship features for less than $60
Garmin quatix 8 watch lets you control your yacht with your voice
Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with MediaTek has up to 17 hours autonomy
Amazfit Helio Strap fitness tracker has no screen
YouTube broadcasts will be available for users aged 16 and over
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 with 32-inch QD-OLED display works with AI
Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 clamshell on Snapdragon 8 Elite costs from €715
Tesla sales in Europe fall during 5 last months
Xiaomi SU7 electric car mistakenly identifies Chinese people sleeping while driving
Xiaomi YU7 has 690 hp, up to 835 km of range. Cost start at $35,300