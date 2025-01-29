Facebook has started banning users for mentioning Linux OS

Recently, Facebook has started blocking posts and threads that mention the word “Linux.” According to Tom’s Hardware, posts that mention Linux distributions, related communities, or resources are automatically moderated. Some users have had their posts deleted, their accounts restricted, or even temporarily banned.

DistroWatch, a site that specializes in Linux distribution news and reviews, clarified that the policy went into effect on January 19. Attempts to appeal the ban have so far been unsuccessful: a Meta spokesperson said that Linux mentions were added to the filter because they are considered a “cybersecurity threat.”

Ironically, a significant portion of Facebook’s server infrastructure is based on Linux, and the company regularly posts job openings for professionals in this field. This is puzzling to the community, especially given the lack of official clarifications or adjustments to its moderation policy.

There is hope that the situation is caused by a technical error or incorrect adjustment of the moderation algorithms. Posts published by Tom’s Hardware journalists mentioning Linux remain untouched for now, which also indicates possible system failures.

Meta previously announced changes to its moderation policy, including the launch of a feature similar to Community Notes in X (formerly Twitter). This system provides that users themselves will be able to add context to messages with potentially misleading information. However, it is not yet known whether such innovations will affect the current situation with the moderation of Linux mentions.