Estonia presented an air defense system with artificial intelligence29.07.24
The Estonian company DefSecIntel Solution presented at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition a new air defense system called Eirshield, equipped with artificial intelligence. This system is designed to effectively counter multicopters and fixed-wing UAVs and has a high level of autonomy, performing all air defense tasks without external support.
Eirshield is equipped with an advanced radar capable of detecting air threats up to 8 km away. The locator works in tandem with radio frequency sensors and EO/IR cameras, allowing the system not only to detect threats, but also to verify and classify them.
The artificial intelligence of the Eirshield system is responsible for tracking targets and suppressing radio signals and satellite navigation, which deprives drones of control. Depending on the level of the threat, the system can use different types of anti-aircraft munitions, including drones with AI, missiles or machine guns. caliber 12.7 mm. The modular design of the system allows you to quickly deploy it in the field, and setting up Eirshield for work takes no more than 15 minutes.
AE Systems’ Bandvagn 206 two-link all-terrain vehicle is used to transport the system. This all-terrain vehicle, developed in Sweden, is already familiar to the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to military assistance from Western partners.
Systems like Eirshield are particularly relevant for Ukraine, as they serve as the last line of defense against strike drones and save on the more expensive missiles of today’s powerful anti-aircraft systems. The lack of short-range air defense makes such developments even more valuable.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Estonia presented an air defense system with artificial intelligenceartificial intelligence war
The artificial intelligence of the Eirshield system is responsible for tracking targets and suppressing radio signals and satellite navigation, which deprives drones of control.
Android Auto now only works with Android 9.0 and aboveAndroid car Google
Owners of devices running Android 8.0 (Oreo) and earlier will need to upgrade their operating system or purchase a new device to continue using Android Auto.