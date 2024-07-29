Estonia presented an air defense system with artificial intelligence

The Estonian company DefSecIntel Solution presented at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition a new air defense system called Eirshield, equipped with artificial intelligence. This system is designed to effectively counter multicopters and fixed-wing UAVs and has a high level of autonomy, performing all air defense tasks without external support.

Eirshield is equipped with an advanced radar capable of detecting air threats up to 8 km away. The locator works in tandem with radio frequency sensors and EO/IR cameras, allowing the system not only to detect threats, but also to verify and classify them.

The artificial intelligence of the Eirshield system is responsible for tracking targets and suppressing radio signals and satellite navigation, which deprives drones of control. Depending on the level of the threat, the system can use different types of anti-aircraft munitions, including drones with AI, missiles or machine guns. caliber 12.7 mm. The modular design of the system allows you to quickly deploy it in the field, and setting up Eirshield for work takes no more than 15 minutes.

AE Systems’ Bandvagn 206 two-link all-terrain vehicle is used to transport the system. This all-terrain vehicle, developed in Sweden, is already familiar to the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to military assistance from Western partners.

Systems like Eirshield are particularly relevant for Ukraine, as they serve as the last line of defense against strike drones and save on the more expensive missiles of today’s powerful anti-aircraft systems. The lack of short-range air defense makes such developments even more valuable.