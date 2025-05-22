Epson EF-51 – hybrid 4K projector with HDR support and voice control22.05.25
Epson has introduced a new 4K projector EF-51, which combines high image quality with smart backlighting features. The projector is built on the basis of the company’s Triple Core Engine technology and 3LCD architecture with three chips. Support for 4K with HDR is declared, the brightness reaches 700 lumens, and the dynamic contrast ratio is 5,000,000:1. The EF-51 displays 10-bit color and more than 1.07 billion shades.
One of the key features is the updated light recirculation system, which ensures brightness uniformity at 97.3% and reduces noise. The atmospheric backlight works even when turned off and is controlled using the touch panel or via a mobile device. Users can change the color, brightness, visual effects and create interactive photo walls.
Among the Epson EF-51 features are automatic keystone correction, wall detection and frame alignment. The maximum projection size is up to 100 inches. The motorized stand allows you to adjust the tilt angle and rotation of the device. For gamers, there is a low-latency mode (ALLM) and a motion interpolation function.
The audio system includes two 6W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Inside – 2 GB of RAM, 64 GB of built-in, there are HDMI, USB ports, audio output, as well as voice control via an AI assistant. The noise level during operation is absorbed at 23 dB. The model meets Chinese energy efficiency standards.
The projector is provided with an official 2+1 year warranty, which includes home service, free repair and replacement in case of damage during delivery.
Among the Epson EF-51's features are automatic keystone correction, wall detection, and frame alignment.
