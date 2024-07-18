Energy drink Non stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. released a limited edition of Moonlight18.07.24
Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. energy drink has appeared on sale. Moonlight limited edition, dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The limited collection version of the drink is already available in Ukrainian supermarkets and will be sold for a limited time. The classic Non Stop Original will appear in the game from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, which will increase the stamina of the characters.
Non Stop S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight is produced in aluminum cans with a volume of 0.25 l and 0.5 l. Its flavor combines mango and pear, and the can design reflects the aesthetic of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Moonlight, one of the most powerful artifacts in the game, grants the ability to move longer and faster. Cooperation of the Non Stop brand and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. has a long history: the energy drink first appeared in the debut part of the franchise – S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, where it could be bought from merchants, other stalkers or found in a hideout.
