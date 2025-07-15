Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month15.07.25
xAI, founded by Elon Musk, has announced its new flagship artificial intelligence model, Grok 4, and with it a new SuperGrok Heavy plan, priced at $300 per month. This is one of the most expensive subscription options among all major AI services.
The Grok model is being developed as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. internal instructions, removing the “political incorrectness” clause.
What’s new in Grok 4
Despite reputational problems, xAI is betting on the new model’s performance Musk says Grok 4 shows “levels above PhDs in all subjects.”
Also presented is Grok 4 Heavy – a multi-agent system in which several models simultaneously solve one task, after which the answers are compared to choose the most accurate result.
Test results
- On the Humanity’s Last Exam test (math, humanities, and science questions), Grok 4 without tools scored 25.4%, beating Gemini 2.5 Pro (21.6%) and OpenAI o3 high (21>)
- With tools, Grok 4 Heavy scored 44.4%, while Gemini 2.5 Pro scored 26.9%.
- On the ARC-AGI-2 visual test, which assesses AI’s ability to recognize abstract patterns, the model scored 16.2%, almost twice as high as its closest competitor, Claude Opus 4.
SuperGrok Heavy Plan
A $300/month subscription gives you access to Grok 4 Heavy and future products. In the coming months, subscribers will get priority access to:
- programming models (August),
- multimodal agent (September),
- video generator (October).
The model is already available via API, and the company encourages developers to integrate Grok into their own solutions. The xAI corporate direction has only been operating for two months, but negotiations with cloud platforms about cooperation are already underway.
Despite high scores in tests, xAI has a difficult task – to overcome the consequences of public scandals and present Grok as a real alternative to solutions from OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month artificial intelligence Elon Musk
Grok AI is being developed as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. It can work with images, answer questions, and is tightly integrated with the X social network.
Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars Asus videocard
Previously, Asus introduced other models of the premium series – ROG Astral Dhahab Edition, which included RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 versions priced from $10,000.
Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month
Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars
AI regulatory organization has appeared in Ukraine
Kingston releases NV3 NVMe SSDs in M.2 2230 format
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are first with Wear OS 6 with Google Gemini AI
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones go on sale in Ukraine
IDC: PC market grew by 6.5%, Apple Mac share increased by 21%
Microsoft Edge will work faster
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 headphones last 60 hours and have ANC
Ploopy Knob – high-precision scrolling controller for PC
Samsung Galaxy Flip7 has screen covers entire body panel
Apple’s App Store revenue is growing, but games no longer dominate