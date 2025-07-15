Elon Musk’s SuperGrok Heavy AI plan costs $300 per month

xAI, founded by Elon Musk, has announced its new flagship artificial intelligence model, Grok 4, and with it a new SuperGrok Heavy plan, priced at $300 per month. This is one of the most expensive subscription options among all major AI services.

The Grok model is being developed as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. internal instructions, removing the “political incorrectness” clause.

What’s new in Grok 4

Despite reputational problems, xAI is betting on the new model’s performance Musk says Grok 4 shows “levels above PhDs in all subjects.”

Also presented is Grok 4 Heavy – a multi-agent system in which several models simultaneously solve one task, after which the answers are compared to choose the most accurate result.

Test results

On the Humanity’s Last Exam test (math, humanities, and science questions), Grok 4 without tools scored 25.4%, beating Gemini 2.5 Pro (21.6%) and OpenAI o3 high (21>)

With tools, Grok 4 Heavy scored 44.4%, while Gemini 2.5 Pro scored 26.9%.

On the ARC-AGI-2 visual test, which assesses AI’s ability to recognize abstract patterns, the model scored 16.2%, almost twice as high as its closest competitor, Claude Opus 4.

SuperGrok Heavy Plan

A $300/month subscription gives you access to Grok 4 Heavy and future products. In the coming months, subscribers will get priority access to:

programming models (August),

multimodal agent (September),

video generator (October).

The model is already available via API, and the company encourages developers to integrate Grok into their own solutions. The xAI corporate direction has only been operating for two months, but negotiations with cloud platforms about cooperation are already underway.

Despite high scores in tests, xAI has a difficult task – to overcome the consequences of public scandals and present Grok as a real alternative to solutions from OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.