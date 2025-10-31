Elon Musk launches Grokipedia. It partially copies Wikipedia

Elon Musk and his company xAI announced the launch of the first beta version of Grokipedia, a project that is positioned as an alternative to Wikipedia with an enhanced role of artificial intelligence.

According to Musk, Grokipedia is being created with looser rules and without strict requirements for references to sources, which distinguishes it from the classic model of an open encyclopedia. The platform is currently available in the browser in version v0.1, and it is free to use.

Instead of lists of categories, the user is offered a large search bar for quick access to the necessary materials. The current database has about 885 thousand articles in English, while there are no images yet.

Editing articles is not yet available. Although a button appears in some sections offering to make an edit, it does not work at this stage. One of the key risks is that the verification of the accuracy of the information is actually entrusted to the Grok AI, which sometimes makes mistakes or creates data that does not correspond to reality.

It is noticeable that many Grokipedia materials repeat articles from Wikipedia with minimal changes. Journalists from The Verge drew attention to texts about the MacBook Air, PlayStation 5 and Lincoln Mark VIII, where at the end it is explicitly stated that the content is adapted from Wikipedia.

xAI promises to actively develop Grokipedia, but already now questions arise about the principles of the platform’s functioning and how exactly artificial intelligence will check the reliability of the presented facts.