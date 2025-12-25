Electronic Arts investors support agreement to sell company to Saudi Arabia for $55 billion

Electronic Arts investors support agreement to sell company to Saudi Arabia for $55 billion25.12.25
Electronic Arts shareholders have approved a deal to sell the company for $55 billion, equivalent to $210 per share. The deal is being led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). Bloomberg reports.
The proposed price is higher than Electronic Arts’ current market value. As of December 19, the company’s shares closed at $204, compared to around $174 at the end of September 2025, before the deal was announced.
The deal, which would see Electronic Arts take private and almost entirely under the control of PIF, which owns 93.4 percent of the company, is now awaiting regulatory approval. Sources say that no serious obstacles are expected at this stage, in particular because the second participant in the consortium is the investment fund Affinity Partners, associated with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
After the transaction is completed, the ownership structure of Electronic Arts will look like this: in addition to PIF, the Affinity Partners fund will receive 1.1 percent of the shares, and the investment company Silver Lake will receive 5.5 percent. It is reported that this transaction will be the largest privatization since 2007, when one of the energy companies in Texas was bought out for $ 32 billion.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine” audio events in Ukraine Samsung
Samsung announced the release of a special limited collection called “Cities of Ukraine”, created in collaboration with the KOTIKINC design agency.
China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025 business china electric transport
У період із січня по листопад 2025 року BYD вже відправила на закордонні ринки 878 498 автомобілів, що на 144% більше у порівнянні з аналогічним періодом минулого року
The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”
China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025
Anti-rating of browsers with the “worst” privacy: ChatGPT Atlas, Google Chrome and Vivaldi are in the leaders
Electronic Arts investors support agreement to sell company to Saudi Arabia for $55 billion
Samsung will be main memory producer for Apple
Lenovo Adaptable Keyboard can adapt the pressure of pressing
Google owners buy Intersect Power, a developer of data centers and clean energy facilities
NVIDIA is introducing restrictions for all GeForce Now users
Memory shortage forces ready-made computers to be sold without RAM
Fraudsters are selling DDR4 RAM under the guise of DDR5
Revolut stopped in Ukraine