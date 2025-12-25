Electronic Arts investors support agreement to sell company to Saudi Arabia for $55 billion

Electronic Arts shareholders have approved a deal to sell the company for $55 billion, equivalent to $210 per share. The deal is being led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). Bloomberg reports.

The proposed price is higher than Electronic Arts’ current market value. As of December 19, the company’s shares closed at $204, compared to around $174 at the end of September 2025, before the deal was announced.

The deal, which would see Electronic Arts take private and almost entirely under the control of PIF, which owns 93.4 percent of the company, is now awaiting regulatory approval. Sources say that no serious obstacles are expected at this stage, in particular because the second participant in the consortium is the investment fund Affinity Partners, associated with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

After the transaction is completed, the ownership structure of Electronic Arts will look like this: in addition to PIF, the Affinity Partners fund will receive 1.1 percent of the shares, and the investment company Silver Lake will receive 5.5 percent. It is reported that this transaction will be the largest privatization since 2007, when one of the energy companies in Texas was bought out for $ 32 billion.