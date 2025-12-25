 

Electronic Arts investors support agreement to sell company to Saudi Arabia for $55 billion

25.12.25

Electronic Arts logo

 

Electronic Arts shareholders have approved a deal to sell the company for $55 billion, equivalent to $210 per share. The deal is being led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). Bloomberg reports.

 

The proposed price is higher than Electronic Arts’ current market value. As of December 19, the company’s shares closed at $204, compared to around $174 at the end of September 2025, before the deal was announced.

 

The deal, which would see Electronic Arts take private and almost entirely under the control of PIF, which owns 93.4 percent of the company, is now awaiting regulatory approval. Sources say that no serious obstacles are expected at this stage, in particular because the second participant in the consortium is the investment fund Affinity Partners, associated with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

 

After the transaction is completed, the ownership structure of Electronic Arts will look like this: in addition to PIF, the Affinity Partners fund will receive 1.1 percent of the shares, and the investment company Silver Lake will receive 5.5 percent. It is reported that this transaction will be the largest privatization since 2007, when one of the energy companies in Texas was bought out for $ 32 billion.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
252
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
9
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
25.12.25 | 19.30
The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”   
Samsung Music Frame Ukraine edition

Samsung announced the release of a special limited collection called “Cities of Ukraine”, created in collaboration with the KOTIKINC design agency.

25.12.25 | 16.10
China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025   
BYD EV

У період із січня по листопад 2025 року BYD вже відправила на закордонні ринки 878 498 автомобілів, що на 144% більше у порівнянні з аналогічним періодом минулого року