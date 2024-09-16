Edifier Stax Spirit S10 TWS earphones have IP54 protection and support 7 audio codecs16.09.24
Edifier has introduced its new flagship TWS headphones Stax Spirit S10. The headphones received a chip from Qualcomm and 12-mm drivers with a flat planar membrane, the thickness of which is only 8 microns. This design allows the headphones to reproduce frequencies from 20 Hz to 40 kHz. The use of second-generation EqualMass wiring creates a uniform magnetic field, which contributes to accurate and synchronous sound reproduction on both cups.
Edifier Stax Spirit S10 supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and multi-point connection technology using Bluetooth 5.4, as well as a wide range of audio codecs, including AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, aptX Voice, LDAC and LHDC 5.0. In gaming mode, the sound delay reaches only 89 ms, which makes the headphones attractive to gamers. The device is also protected according to the IP54 standard, which ensures resistance to dust and moisture.
In terms of battery life, the Stax Spirit S10 can work up to 18 hours with ANC activated and up to 28 hours without it. Fast charging is also supported – 15 minutes of charging will provide up to 1.5 hours of listening to music. The headphones are already available for purchase in Japan for $ 275, and the appearance in other countries is expected later.
Earlier, Edifier presented new Huazai Halo Space headphones under the Huazai brand. They are equipped with 40 mm dynamic drivers with a multi-layer composite membrane, which provides deep bass, smooth mids and clear highs up to 40 kHz. Additionally, the design includes an independent cavity for isolating external noise.
The new product received Hi-Res Audio certification and support for LDAC and LHDC 5.0 codecs. A built-in microphone, active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio with head tracking are also present in these headphones.
Huazai Halo Space offers three connection modes: via Bluetooth 5.3, via USB or via a 2.4 GHz receiver. In wireless mode, the headphones can work for up to 50 hours. The device weighs 327 grams.
Edifier has now started selling the new model in China, where the headphones are available for $120.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Edifier Stax Spirit S10 TWS earphones have IP54 protection and support 7 audio codecsBluetooth earphones edifier
Edifier Stax Spirit S10 supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and multipoint connection technology using Bluetooth 5.4, as well as a wide range of audio codecs
The AMD Radeon RX 7800M mobile graphics card is built on the Navi 32 GPUAMD laptop videocard
Without separate events, AMD announced a mobile 3D accelerator of the new generation Radeon RX 7800M, based on the Navi 32 processor.