Edifier Stax Spirit S10 TWS earphones have IP54 protection and support 7 audio codecs

Edifier has introduced its new flagship TWS headphones Stax Spirit S10. The headphones received a chip from Qualcomm and 12-mm drivers with a flat planar membrane, the thickness of which is only 8 microns. This design allows the headphones to reproduce frequencies from 20 Hz to 40 kHz. The use of second-generation EqualMass wiring creates a uniform magnetic field, which contributes to accurate and synchronous sound reproduction on both cups.

Edifier Stax Spirit S10 supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and multi-point connection technology using Bluetooth 5.4, as well as a wide range of audio codecs, including AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, aptX Voice, LDAC and LHDC 5.0. In gaming mode, the sound delay reaches only 89 ms, which makes the headphones attractive to gamers. The device is also protected according to the IP54 standard, which ensures resistance to dust and moisture.

In terms of battery life, the Stax Spirit S10 can work up to 18 hours with ANC activated and up to 28 hours without it. Fast charging is also supported – 15 minutes of charging will provide up to 1.5 hours of listening to music. The headphones are already available for purchase in Japan for $ 275, and the appearance in other countries is expected later.

Earlier, Edifier presented new Huazai Halo Space headphones under the Huazai brand. They are equipped with 40 mm dynamic drivers with a multi-layer composite membrane, which provides deep bass, smooth mids and clear highs up to 40 kHz. Additionally, the design includes an independent cavity for isolating external noise.

The new product received Hi-Res Audio certification and support for LDAC and LHDC 5.0 codecs. A built-in microphone, active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio with head tracking are also present in these headphones.

Huazai Halo Space offers three connection modes: via Bluetooth 5.3, via USB or via a 2.4 GHz receiver. In wireless mode, the headphones can work for up to 50 hours. The device weighs 327 grams.

Edifier has now started selling the new model in China, where the headphones are available for $120.