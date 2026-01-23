  

Edifier M330 II – Bluetooth колонка в дерев’яному корпусі з AirPlay 2 та LDAC

23.01.26

Edifier M330 II

 

Компанія Edifier представила портативну Bluetooth-колонку M330 II – оновлену версію своєї ретро-лінійки з покращеним звуком, розширеними можливостями підключення та збільшеною автономністю. Габарити колонки – 250162179 мм.

 

Edifier M330 II отримала фірмовий ретро-дизайн із дерев’яним корпусом із 12-мм MDF, тканинною решіткою та механічними кнопками управління. Для зручного перенесення на задній панелі передбачено приховану ручку. Колонка випускається у трьох кольорах: під дерево, чорний горіх та перламутрово-білий.

 

Усередині встановлена ​​2.1-канальна акустична система з двома 1-дюймовими твітерами та 4-дюймовим мідбасовим динаміком, що працює через підсилювачі Texas Instruments TAS5805. Виробник заявляє підтримку Hi-Res Audio та розширений частотний діапазон до 40 кГц.

 

Номінальна потужність становить 60 Вт, пікова – до 120 Вт.

 

Одним із ключових обновлень стала підтримка сучасних бездротових технологій: колонка отримала Bluetooth із кодеком LDAC, а також сумісність із Apple AirPlay 2, що робить її зручною як для користувачів Android, так і для iOS. Підтримується високоякісне аудіо як бездротове, так і проводове підключення.

 

Автономність також зросла: M330 II здатна працювати до 14 годин від одного заряду, що значно більше в порівнянні з попереднім поколінням.

 

Новинка вже доступна у Китаї за ціною близько $140.


