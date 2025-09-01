Eazeye Monitor 2.0 – LCD display with a consumption of 7 W. An alternative to E-Ink, although much more expensive

Eazeye introduced Monitor 2.0 – a 24-inch RLCD display, which is positioned as an energy-efficient alternative to classic LCD screens and e-ink panels. Unlike the usual solutions with backlighting, the device uses UHR (ultra-high reflectivity) technology, when the image is formed due to reflected external light.

The manufacturer notes that this approach reduces eye strain and makes work more comfortable during prolonged use. The power consumption of the new product is noticeably lower than standard LCD panels: an average of about 4 W, and the maximum value is 7 W. For comparison, portable monitors with backlighting can consume up to 40 W.

Main plus

The main advantage of a reflective screen is that the image remains readable in bright sunlight. Where a traditional display loses contrast even at maximum brightness, the Eazeye Monitor 2.0 delivers a sharper picture. The company cites examples of the device remaining informative outdoors, while a conventional LCD screen looks almost blank.

The monitor is equipped with a Full HD panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 15 ms. It is capable of displaying 16,700,000 colors, has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and viewing angles of 178 °. Connection is via USB-C or HDMI, power is also supplied via USB-C. The kit includes cables, a stand and a power adapter. The design weighs 2.2 kg, is equipped with a folding leg for angle adjustment and a standard 3.5 mm audio output.

Price is the main disadvantage

The cost of the new product is $ 999. Thus, the model is positioned as a more affordable solution compared to the color e-ink monitors DASUNG, BIGME and Onyx Boox Mira Pro Color, the price of which exceeds $ 1,600. The resolution is limited to Full HD, but the response speed is higher due to the 60 Hz refresh rate.

The Eazeye Monitor 2.0 may be suitable for working with documents and everyday tasks, but as the main tool for video editing or professional graphics it will be limited due to the relatively low detail and color reproduction. The model combines low power consumption with ease of reading in bright light and may be interesting for those looking for a portable display for working outdoors or on business trips.