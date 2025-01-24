Doom: The Dark Ages system requirements and release date revealed24.01.25
At the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 presentation, Bethesda Softworks and id Software announced that the new shooter Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and Game Pass subscribers will be able to play from day one at no additional cost.
The developers showed new gameplay fragments, emphasizing the gloomy atmosphere and unique style of play inspired by dark fantasy. Doom: The Dark Ages combines the traditional dynamics of the series with elements of medieval aesthetics.
Pre-orders are available. In Ukrainian Steam, the basic version costs 2449 hryvnias, and the expanded Premium Edition will cost 3499 hryvnias.
Doom: The Dark Ages system requirements at 1080p resolution with a frequency of 60 frames per second:
- Processor: 8-core AMD Zen 2 or 10th Gen Intel Core
- RAM: 16 GB
- Graphics: Ray tracing capable and at least 8 GB of VRAM (e.g. GeForce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 6600)
- Storage: 100 GB of free NVMe SSD space
A full requirements table will be provided closer to release.
