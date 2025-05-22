Doom: The Dark Ages sets series record for first week

A week after the release of Doom: The Dark Ages, Bethesda has summarized the first results of the release. According to official data, more than three million people have already played the new part of the series. This is seven times higher than Doom Eternal’s performance for the same period.

Despite the impressive numbers, it is important to consider that The Dark Ages has been available as a Game Pass subscription from day one. This means that the total number of players does not reflect actual sales, the data on which the developers have not yet disclosed. Nevertheless, the low peak online on Steam may indicate that many people preferred to play the game through a subscription rather than buying it separately. The game was released on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, Battle.net), as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

Critics and bloggers also shared their first impressions of the new part of the cult shooter in the first days, and the reaction was generally predictable: Doom: The Dark Ages confidently holds the bar of the series, despite the bold experiments on the part of the developers.

Almost all reviewers recognized the game as an excellent continuation of the franchise and a logical development of the ideas laid down in DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. The game again features powerful shooting, effectively worked out levels, a variety of demons, weapons for every taste – from heavy firearms to brutal close-range attacks. All this sounds to the signature dynamic soundtrack, and the visual and technical execution, according to critics, has reached a new level. The plot, which is already called the most complete and developed in the history of DOOM, stands out in particular.

But it was not without complaints. The main source of controversy is the developers’ attempt to go beyond the usual gameplay. The episodes with the participation of a giant fighting fur and a flying cyberdragon, despite their spectacularity, seemed to many to be drawn out and out of step with the general pace. Critics agree: these inserts weaken the drive and break the rhythm of the shooter. However, if the developers had not experimented, the game could have been accused of self-copying.

The general dynamics of the battles were also perceived more restrained – it became less vertical and a little more measured, which not all fans of the previous parts liked.

Despite this, Doom: The Dark Ages received high ratings:

Metacritic: 84 to 86 points, depending on the platform;

OpenCritic: 86 points for 96% positive recommendations.

Doom: The Dark Ages was released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 15, and will also be available from day one on Game Pass.