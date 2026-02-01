 

Doom launched on wireless headphones

01.02.26

Doom PineBuds Pro

 

Sydney-based enthusiast Arin Sarkisian has created a unique port of the classic game Doom that runs on PineBuds Pro headphones. The project is called Doombuds and is available on GitHub for anyone to use.

 

How the Doom port works on headphones

 

Doombuds consists of four parts:

 

  • A Doom port that runs directly on the headphones.
  • A serial server that acts as a bridge between the headphones and the web server, and also transcodes the MJPEG stream into Twitch format.
  • A web server that serves resources, manages the player queue, transmits keystrokes, and plays the video stream.
  • A static web page that tells the browser what to display and how to interact with the server.

 

Technical limitations and optimizations

 

The PineBuds Pro headphones do not have a display, so Bluetooth or UART is used for data transfer. Bluetooth limits the speed to ~1 Mbps, which is not enough for smooth video. UART provides 2.4 Mbps, but without compression it is only 3 frames per second.

 

To improve performance, an MJPEG stream is used, which allows you to display JPEG images sequentially. With additional parameters, the frame rate was increased to 18 FPS.

 

The modder also overclocked the Cortex-M4F processor from 100 MHz to 300 MHz, disabled low power mode, and increased the available RAM to 992 KB instead of the standard 768 KB. Doom resources were also compressed to 1.7 MB from the original 4.2 MB, which allows you to run the game in the limited memory of the headphones.

 

Remote play via browser

 

Doombuds allows you to play Doom remotely via a browser. The project website has a built-in Twitch broadcast and a virtual queue of players. Any user can connect to Sarkisyan’s headphones and control the game remotely.

 

This experiment demonstrates the unique capabilities of the PineBuds Pro open firmware and the potential of ports of classic games on non-standard devices.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
475
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

26.01.26
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
views
14
comments 0
Invertor

Let’s try to figure out how to choose the right inverter depending on the load power, sine wave type, and battery system configuration.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
01.02.26 | 16.18
Doom launched on wireless headphones  
Doom PineBuds Pro

Sydney-based enthusiast Arin Sarkisian has created a unique port of the classic Doom game that runs on PineBuds Pro headphones.

01.02.26 | 09.07
Samsung has developed technology to hide content on the screen   
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

New feature allows you to limit screen visibility to outsiders at certain angles