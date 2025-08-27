Doom launched on Anker charger27.08.25
Classic Doom has once again found itself on a device not intended for gaming. Enthusiast Aaron Christofel was able to run the legendary 1993 shooter Doom on an Anker Prime Charger desktop charger — and the result turned out to be “better than expected.”
The Anker Prime Charger costs about $200 and is usually used as a powerful charging hub: the device supports Power Delivery up to 250 W, is equipped with six USB ports and GaNPrime technology.
However, completely different characteristics turned out to be important for Doom – a built-in 2.26-inch screen (480×200 pixels) and a Synwit SWM34S processor based on Arm Cortex-M33 with a frequency of 150 MHz, supplemented by 8 MB of RAM and 16 MB of permanent memory. This turned out to be enough to run the game, which required PC processors at 25–33 MHz.
Playing Doom while charging turned out to be real: control is implemented via a single rotary button next to the display. Scrolling is responsible for moving forward and backward, a combination of rotation and pressing – for turns, and a simple press serves for shooting and opening doors. There is no sound, the only “soundtrack” remains the clicks of the button itself.
Other attempts to run Doom on each:
- The game Doom was launched on a smart light bulb from IKEA
- The game Doom was launched on a masturbator
- The game Doom was launched on a Christmas tree toy
- The game Doom was launched on the on-board computer of a John Deere tractor
- The game Doom was launched on the controller of the GoPro Karma drone
- The original Doom 1993 was launched on a pregnancy test
