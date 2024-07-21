Doom game was launched on the masturbator

The classic shooter Doom 1993 has once again found itself in the spotlight of the technological community thanks to an unusual port. YouTuber and engineer Aaron Christophel demonstrated his new achievement in a video that quickly became popular on the Internet. He had previously surprised audiences by running Doom on an electric brush. This time, Christophel chose a Tifforun device with a built-in screen, which was a key element for the realization of the idea.

For the project, the engineer modified the device by adding the necessary hardware. Control is done using the available buttons, allowing you to move forward, backward, left and right, as well as shoot. An interesting feature of this version was the “reward” – every time the player kills a monster in Doom, the masturbator performs a pleasant action.

The Doom community is known for its creativity in porting the game to different platforms. The game has already been launched on calculators, lawnmowers, light bulbs and even ATMs. Biotechnology researcher from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lauren Ramlan (Lauren Ramlan) was able to run Doom with the help of intestinal bacteria. Also, the classic Doom was launched on a John Deere tractor and a microcomputer made of Lego.

Much more common attempts to launch the game: