DJI starts selling electric bicycles in the US04.08.25
DJI has officially launched its first electric mountain bikes in the US. The new products, called PL Carbon and PL Carbon Pro, are produced through subsidiary Amflow and are full-suspension eMTBs with tech inside.
Both models are built on DJI’s own drive system called Avinox — a central electric motor with a torque of 105 Nm and a peak power of up to 850 watts. The unit weighs only 2.5 kg, and the minimum weight of the entire bike is 19.2 kg. In terms of characteristics, the system is aimed at competing with Bosch, Shimano and Brose.
The bikes are equipped with a 2-inch OLED touchscreen display for speed and ride statistics. There is also a Bluetooth connection for controlling settings through the proprietary DJI app.
The 800Wh battery charges from 0 to 75% in just 90 minutes with a 500W charger, which is quite fast for an eMTB.
More about DJI bikes
Both models have a carbon frame, a Fox front fork with 160mm of travel and a rear shock with 150mm of travel. The wheels are different diameters – 29 inches at the front and 27.5 inches at the rear, indicating a focus on trail and enduro riding.
- Amflow PL Carbon — from $7,499
- Amflow PL Carbon Pro — over $10,000
Despite the high price, the launch of these models may serve as a showcase for the capabilities of the Avinox platform, which DJI may offer to third-party bike makers in the future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
DJI starts selling electric bicycles in the US DJI electric transport
The PL Carbon and PL Carbon Pro are produced through subsidiary Amflow and are DJI’s dual-suspension eMTBs.
Google will keep some goo.gl links – only inactive will be disabled blocking Google
Instead of blocking completely, from August 25, 2025, Google will only deactivate those links that have not been used since the end of 2024.
DJI starts selling electric bicycles in the US
Google will keep some goo.gl links – only inactive will be disabled
Samsung Galaxy S26 may not have standard and Plus versions
Google Chrome will show AI-generated store reviews
UK introduces selfies to verify age on porn sites
Razer BlackShark V3 – gaming headphones with 10ms latency and active noise cancellation
INNO3D introduces single-slot NVIDIA RTX 5090 and 5080 liquid-cooled graphics cards
Steam is already testing new interface design
Samsung Exynos 2600 processor ss 18% faster than Snapdragon 8 Elite
Insta360 releases antigravity drone with 360 8K camera weighing 249g
Honda N-One e: released in production version
EU may block Android apps based on age verification
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers will be added to SQUAD game shooter