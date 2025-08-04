DJI starts selling electric bicycles in the US

DJI has officially launched its first electric mountain bikes in the US. The new products, called PL Carbon and PL Carbon Pro, are produced through subsidiary Amflow and are full-suspension eMTBs with tech inside.

Both models are built on DJI’s own drive system called Avinox — a central electric motor with a torque of 105 Nm and a peak power of up to 850 watts. The unit weighs only 2.5 kg, and the minimum weight of the entire bike is 19.2 kg. In terms of characteristics, the system is aimed at competing with Bosch, Shimano and Brose.

The bikes are equipped with a 2-inch OLED touchscreen display for speed and ride statistics. There is also a Bluetooth connection for controlling settings through the proprietary DJI app.

The 800Wh battery charges from 0 to 75% in just 90 minutes with a 500W charger, which is quite fast for an eMTB.

More about DJI bikes

Both models have a carbon frame, a Fox front fork with 160mm of travel and a rear shock with 150mm of travel. The wheels are different diameters – 29 inches at the front and 27.5 inches at the rear, indicating a focus on trail and enduro riding.

Amflow PL Carbon — from $7,499

Amflow PL Carbon Pro — over $10,000

Despite the high price, the launch of these models may serve as a showcase for the capabilities of the Avinox platform, which DJI may offer to third-party bike makers in the future.