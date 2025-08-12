DJI releases Its first robot vacuum cleaner12.08.25
DJI has officially unveiled the Romo series of robotic vacuum cleaners — the company’s first step into the home appliance market and the “smart” robotic vacuum cleaner segment. Previously, leaks reported two models, but in the end, the company announced three at once: Romo S, Romo A, and Romo P.
Technical specifications
The navigation system was developed by DJI and combines two fisheye cameras with three wide-angle LiDAR sensors. It can detect obstacles as thin as 2 mm, such as cables, and works even in low light — at dusk or under furniture.
The suction power reaches 25,000 Pa. A double anti-tangle roller is installed to clean hair and wool, and two flexible brushes are located on the sides to clean hard-to-reach areas along walls, furniture legs and in corners.
The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 164 ml water tank and a 260 ml dust container. Four modes are supported: vacuum cleaner + mop, vacuum cleaner only, mop only, as well as a sequential mode “first vacuum cleaner, then mop”.
A 5,000 mAh battery provides up to three hours of operation in vacuum cleaner mode. A full charge takes 2.5 hours, 55 W fast charging is supported. The cameras can be used for video surveillance via the DJI app. Support for voice assistants and intelligent carpet recognition with automatic change of cleaning mode are implemented.
Models and prices
- Romo S — the basic version in a white case, from $654.
- Romo A — with a translucent cover and advanced navigation functions, from $752.
- Romo P — the flagship with a fully transparent cover and a docking station, UV treatment of dust bags, water deodorization and separate tanks for disinfectant solutions, from $947.
The start of sales in China is scheduled for August 6. The global release is expected later this year, exact dates have not yet been announced.
DJI, known for drones and action cameras, entered a new market for itself, applying developments in the field of navigation and mapping. According to rumors, the development of the robot vacuum cleaner took about four years, which allowed the device to be brought to commercial readiness.
