DJI Osmo Mobile 7 and Osmo Mobile 7P have magnetic mounts and subjects tracking21.02.25
DJI has introduced two new models of stabilizers for smartphones – Osmo Mobile 7 and Osmo Mobile 7P. Both devices offer three-axis stabilization, but the older model has received several unique features.
DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is equipped with a built-in tripod in the handle, a retractable mechanism for increasing the length of the “tripod” and supports new magnetic mounts for smartphones. One of the main innovations is the DJI OM Multifunctional Module – an additional module that helps track objects, adjust lighting, control recording with gestures and interact with branded microphones.
Both models are compatible with the DJI proprietary application, which now supports control from a “smart” watch. In addition, the stabilizers can work not only with the DJI program, but also with any other video recording programs.
The built-in battery with a capacity of over 12 Wh provides up to 10 hours of operation, and the stabilizer itself can charge a smartphone. However, with active use of the module, autonomy is halved.
The Osmo Mobile 7 is lighter (300g vs. 368g for the 7P), but lacks a telescopic mount and is sold without an additional module (which can be purchased separately). The Osmo Mobile 7P is only available in black and costs $149, while the Osmo Mobile 7 is offered in a white body for $89.
