DJI Osmo 360: The company’s first panoramic camera to shoot 8K video at 50p07.08.25
DJI is preparing to release a new action camera, the Osmo 360, the first in its line with a full 360° view. The device supports 8K video recording at up to 50 frames per second and is capable of shooting 8K/30p video for 100 minutes continuously.
The camera is equipped with two 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensors, which together are equivalent in quality to one 1-inch sensor when shooting 360°. DJI uses unique square HDR sensors specifically designed for 360° video, providing a dynamic range of 13.5 exposure stops and ISO sensitivity of 100-51200 with an aperture of f/1.9.
For image stabilization, HorizonSteady and RockSteady 3.0 are provided.
DJI Osmo 360 shoots video in several modes:
- 8K 360° up to 30 fps, or up to 50 fps with zoom
- 4K up to 100 fps in 360°
- Video from a single lens up to 5K/60 fps or ultra-wide 4K/120 fps
The camera takes photos in the following format:
- 30.72 MP (4:3) from one lens
- 120 MP panoramas (2:1) from two lenses
The built-in memory is 128 GB, of which 105 GB is available to the user, microSD cards up to 1 TB are supported. The equipment also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and a 2-inch display with a resolution of 314×556 pixels.
Battery:
- up to 100 minutes of recording in 8K/30p
- up to 190 minutes of recording in 6K/24p
- up to 90 minutes of operation at -20°C
The DJI Osmo 360 starts at €480 for the Standard Combo (camera, protective case, rubber lens protection). The Adventure Combo version additionally includes a 1.2-meter “invisible” selfie tripod, 2 Extreme Battery Plus batteries and a multi-functional battery case, priced at €630.
