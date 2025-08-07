DJI Osmo 360: The company’s first panoramic camera to shoot 8K video at 50p

DJI is preparing to release a new action camera, the Osmo 360, the first in its line with a full 360° view. The device supports 8K video recording at up to 50 frames per second and is capable of shooting 8K/30p video for 100 minutes continuously.

The camera is equipped with two 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensors, which together are equivalent in quality to one 1-inch sensor when shooting 360°. DJI uses unique square HDR sensors specifically designed for 360° video, providing a dynamic range of 13.5 exposure stops and ISO sensitivity of 100-51200 with an aperture of f/1.9.

For image stabilization, HorizonSteady and RockSteady 3.0 are provided.

DJI Osmo 360 shoots video in several modes:

8K 360° up to 30 fps, or up to 50 fps with zoom

4K up to 100 fps in 360°

Video from a single lens up to 5K/60 fps or ultra-wide 4K/120 fps

The camera takes photos in the following format:

30.72 MP (4:3) from one lens

120 MP panoramas (2:1) from two lenses

The built-in memory is 128 GB, of which 105 GB is available to the user, microSD cards up to 1 TB are supported. The equipment also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and a 2-inch display with a resolution of 314×556 pixels.

Battery:

up to 100 minutes of recording in 8K/30p

up to 190 minutes of recording in 6K/24p

up to 90 minutes of operation at -20°C

The DJI Osmo 360 starts at €480 for the Standard Combo (camera, protective case, rubber lens protection). The Adventure Combo version additionally includes a 1.2-meter “invisible” selfie tripod, 2 Extreme Battery Plus batteries and a multi-functional battery case, priced at €630.