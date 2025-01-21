DJI no longer restricts drone flights near airports and military bases21.01.25
The Chinese company DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has disabled the geofencing (GEO) system in its DJI Fly and DJI Pilot applications from January 13, 2025, replacing it with a warning system for flights in controlled zones that meet FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) standards. Now the operator will be provided with information about entering the airspace of Enhanced Warning Zones, but the decision to continue the flight remains at his discretion.
Changes in drone flight rules
Previously, the GEO system automatically blocked the ability to control the drone in the so-called Restricted Zones (zones where flights are prohibited). With the new update, the user only receives a warning and a recommendation to comply with FAA rules.
DJI explains the abandonment of the GEO system by the fact that since its introduction in 2013, global legislation in the field of drone use has evolved significantly. Geofencing, which was created as a voluntary security measure to prevent flights into prohibited areas, is now considered redundant due to the presence of official regulations in most countries.
Experts and analysts, including Hunterbrook, fear that lifting restrictions on flights over strategically important objects (such as airports, military bases or prisons) will lead to an increase in the cost of developing and deploying anti-drone technologies.
The changes have been particularly controversial after an incident in California, where a DJI drone collided with a firefighting aircraft, resulting in damage.
Global availability of the update
The GEO update has already been in effect in a number of EU countries, including Germany, France, Belgium, Finland and Luxembourg, since January 2024. The remaining EU countries under EASA’s jurisdiction are expected to receive the update in January 2025.
DJI controls about 90% of the global consumer drone market, but its reputation has been criticized repeatedly. DJI drones are used for both legal and illegal purposes, including espionage, smuggling and military operations.
DJI has recently been accused of increasing supplies to Russia and restricting sales in Ukraine, which has increased pressure on the company from the United States, where it faces a complete ban on its operations.
DJI emphasizes the importance of complying with local laws and regulations when using drones. To fly in Enhanced Warning Zones, operators must obtain prior permission from the FAA and familiarize themselves with the rules on the FAA No Drone Zone resource.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
We talk about the first Bluetooth headphones with an additional attachment to the ear, the Ugreen HiTune S5. Are they that good for sports?
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
DJI no longer restricts drone flights near airports and military bases DJI drone
Chinese company DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has disabled the geofencing (GEO) system in its DJI Fly and DJI Pilot applications from January 13, 2025.
Microlino Spider – Isetta reincarnation in convertible body and a luxury interior car
Along with the new model, the Microlino Custom program was announced, which allows buyers to create their own version of the car through an online configurator.
HMD completely stopped production of all Nokia smartphones
Baseus EnerGeek MiFi – mobile hotspot and large power bank
Pocketbook introduced a wall painting-screen
Honda 0 SUV concept will go in production version in 2026
HMD OffGrid – pocket modem for satellite communication