DJI no longer restricts drone flights near airports and military bases

The Chinese company DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has disabled the geofencing (GEO) system in its DJI Fly and DJI Pilot applications from January 13, 2025, replacing it with a warning system for flights in controlled zones that meet FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) standards. Now the operator will be provided with information about entering the airspace of Enhanced Warning Zones, but the decision to continue the flight remains at his discretion.

Changes in drone flight rules

Previously, the GEO system automatically blocked the ability to control the drone in the so-called Restricted Zones (zones where flights are prohibited). With the new update, the user only receives a warning and a recommendation to comply with FAA rules.

DJI explains the abandonment of the GEO system by the fact that since its introduction in 2013, global legislation in the field of drone use has evolved significantly. Geofencing, which was created as a voluntary security measure to prevent flights into prohibited areas, is now considered redundant due to the presence of official regulations in most countries.

Experts and analysts, including Hunterbrook, fear that lifting restrictions on flights over strategically important objects (such as airports, military bases or prisons) will lead to an increase in the cost of developing and deploying anti-drone technologies.

The changes have been particularly controversial after an incident in California, where a DJI drone collided with a firefighting aircraft, resulting in damage.

Global availability of the update

The GEO update has already been in effect in a number of EU countries, including Germany, France, Belgium, Finland and Luxembourg, since January 2024. The remaining EU countries under EASA’s jurisdiction are expected to receive the update in January 2025.

DJI controls about 90% of the global consumer drone market, but its reputation has been criticized repeatedly. DJI drones are used for both legal and illegal purposes, including espionage, smuggling and military operations.

DJI has recently been accused of increasing supplies to Russia and restricting sales in Ukraine, which has increased pressure on the company from the United States, where it faces a complete ban on its operations.

DJI emphasizes the importance of complying with local laws and regulations when using drones. To fly in Enhanced Warning Zones, operators must obtain prior permission from the FAA and familiarize themselves with the rules on the FAA No Drone Zone resource.