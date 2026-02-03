Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US  

Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US03.02.26
The Los Angeles City Council is preparing a new ordinance that will affect the market for printer ink and toner. These are consumables that cannot be recycled or refilled. The initiative is part of the city’s broader strategy to transition to a “zero waste” model.
Single-use Printer Consumables Ban Act
The City Council voted to draft a document that would ban single-use printer cartridges unless they are refillable and the manufacturer offers an official take-back program. Most modern laser and inkjet printers use cartridges that are designed for single use: when the ink or toner runs out, the user has to buy a new one. An additional problem is the built-in DRM restrictions, which often make self-refilling technically impossible. The city hall believes that such practices are outdated and do not meet the city’s environmental goals.
In fact, the resolution is aimed at any modules with ink or toner, which end up in a landfill without the possibility of proper recycling. Cartridges are made from a mixture of plastic, metals and chemical compounds, which makes their disposal difficult and expensive. Even if classified as hazardous waste, it would take hundreds of years for such products to decompose. According to the city authorities, an effective solution is not to complicate disposal, but to eliminate the cause of waste generation – the massive use of disposable cartridges.
At the same time, the city hall emphasizes that it is not about regulating ink prices or the availability of printing. Most buyers are guided by the low cost of the printer itself, without taking into account the long-term environmental consequences. The new approach is primarily related to reducing unnecessary links in the distribution chains and reducing waste. Even formal cartridge return programs are meaningless if they are still disposed of without recycling.
The document pays special attention to the market for non-original and counterfeit cartridges. Such products are also usually not designed for refilling, create additional waste and harm the industry. In this regard, the ban may also affect disposable cartridges that violate copyright and intellectual property rights. At the same time, the practice of blocking third-party inks and toners through firmware updates is likely to continue: the resolution focuses exclusively on the problem of waste, and not on manufacturers’ policies in the field of compatibility.
The future of the bill
The document still has to go through all stages of approval before it acquires the status of a law and enters into force. However, the very fact of its appearance fits into an already existing trend. San Francisco has previously banned the use of disposable cartridges in municipal facilities, and in Europe, Catalonia has passed a law that will completely ban disposable printer cartridges from January 1, 2025.
Such measures are part of a larger environmental legislation aimed at transitioning to a circular economy. This approach restricts the sale and distribution of non-refillable consumables, forcing manufacturers and consumers to choose more sustainable and reusable solutions. The trend towards abandoning disposable products, including printer cartridges, is gradually becoming global.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US printer USA
The Los Angeles City Council is preparing a new ordinance that will affect the market for printer ink and toner, which are consumables that cannot be recycled or refilled.
Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max smartphones get Dimensity 9500 chip and 9000 mAh battery Redmi smartphone Xiaomi
The main star of Xiaomi’s presentation was the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, but along with it, the company also introduced a more affordable, but still powerful smartphone – the Redmi Turbo 5.
Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US
Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max smartphones get Dimensity 9500 chip and 9000 mAh battery
Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025
Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine
Google Chrome will use artificial intelligence to automate usage
Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras
Kyivstar plans to buy Tabletki.ua service
Doom launched on wireless headphones
Samsung has developed technology to hide content on the screen
NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once
Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine
Razer will allow to configure devices via a browser