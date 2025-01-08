Discounts and gifts for purchasing the POCO X7 Pro smartphone08.01.25
The Poco store on the Aliexpress platform traditionally offers discounts and gifts for placing an order and purchasing a new smartphone. This time it is the flagship Poco X7 Pro. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
Details can also be found on the company’s Facebook page.
The sale will start at 14:40 Kyiv time on the store’s page. Visitors will receive a $20 discount coupon and a number of prizes.
35 devices will be raffled off among the first to buy a new Poco smartphone.
- 5 POCO X7 Pro smartphones
- 10 Redmi Band 9 fitness trackers
- 20 Redmi Buds 6 Active wireless headphones
More about Poco X7 Pro
The Poco X7 Pro has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, as well as a curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and has a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and is compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technologies. The display has a fingerprint scanner built into it.
The main camera of the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an aperture of f/1.5. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera has a resolution of 20 MP.
It has 90 W charging and a 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone supports Director Mode and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, using optical (OIS) and electronic (EIS) image stabilization technologies.
