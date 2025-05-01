Dell 14 Plus laptops with AMD Krackan Point processors cost $80001.05.25
Dell has introduced the XPS 14 Plus laptop based on the new AMD Kraken Point processors – it is a more affordable alternative to models with Intel Lunar Lake chips. The basic version costs $800, while Intel options start at $1000.
In the simplest configuration – Ryzen AI 5340 with six cores (3 productive Zen 5 + 3 energy-efficient Zen 5c), 12 threads and a frequency of up to 4.8 GHz. The Radeon 840M video core works on the RDNA 3 architecture, and the neuroprocessor delivers 50 TOPS. The total performance of the APU reaches 59 TOPS. The equipment includes 16 GB LPDDR5-7500, a 512 GB SSD and support for Wi-Fi 7. For $950 you can get the Ryzen AI 7350 with 8 cores, Radeon 860M and a terabyte of storage. The maximum version with 32 GB of RAM will cost $ 1150.
AMD modifications have some compromises: a 1920×1200 display instead of 2560×1600, USB-C 10 Gbps instead of Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 1.4 instead of HDMI 2.1. The laptop has a 1080p camera, a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a 64 Wh battery (up to 12 hours of operation). Weight – 1.52 kg, thickness – 17 mm.
In parallel, Dell announced the Alienware AW2725D gaming monitor with a 27-inch QD-OLED panel. Sales start in the summer. The company promises color accuracy Delta E <2.
Dell has announced the release of new gaming monitors under the Alienware brand. The 27-inch Alienware AW2725D will go on sale in the summer, which will receive a QD-OLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 280 Hz and a color coverage of DCI-P3 99%. The manufacturer claims high color accuracy (Delta E<2). The cost of the device will be $549, which makes it a competitor to the Samsung Odyssey G61SD with similar characteristics.
Dell has also already launched the Dell Alienware AW2725Q model. This 27-inch monitor offers 4K resolution and a frequency of 240 Hz, and its price is $899. Another novelty is the Alienware AW3425DW, which will go on sale at the end of April. This is a 34-inch curved display based on QD-OLED with a frequency of 240 Hz, its price will be $799.
Thus, Dell continues to develop its line of gaming monitors, offering models with high characteristics for an affordable price.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Dell 14 Plus laptops with AMD Krackan Point processors cost $800 AMD Dell laptop
Dell introduces XPS 14 Plus laptop based on new AMD Kraken Point processors – an even more affordable alternative to models with Intel Lunar Lake chips
SonarPen stylus turns MacBook touchpad into graphics tablet Apple laptop
With the SonarPen Driver program, users will be able to turn the Apple MacBook touchpad into a full-fledged graphics tablet.
Dell 14 Plus laptops with AMD Krackan Point processors cost $800
SonarPen stylus turns MacBook touchpad into graphics tablet
Smartphone sales are stagnant in the first quarter of 2025
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 – graphics card for DOOM fans
Huawei develops AI chips for China instead of Nvidia
Fiio Snowsky Anywhere – Bluetooth speaker with magnetic mount
CMF Phone 2 Pro – budget smartphone based on Dimensity 7300 Pro with OLED screen, IP54 protection
Law project about new taxes on OLX, Rozetka, Prom and LUN published
Serene Cleaver – a keyboard with wireless, magnetic switches
Philips Evnia 27M2N8800 – flagship 4K QD-OLED monitor with 240 Hz
NATO interested in Ukrainian military IT system Delta