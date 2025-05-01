Dell 14 Plus laptops with AMD Krackan Point processors cost $800

Dell has introduced the XPS 14 Plus laptop based on the new AMD Kraken Point processors – it is a more affordable alternative to models with Intel Lunar Lake chips. The basic version costs $800, while Intel options start at $1000.

In the simplest configuration – Ryzen AI 5340 with six cores (3 productive Zen 5 + 3 energy-efficient Zen 5c), 12 threads and a frequency of up to 4.8 GHz. The Radeon 840M video core works on the RDNA 3 architecture, and the neuroprocessor delivers 50 TOPS. The total performance of the APU reaches 59 TOPS. The equipment includes 16 GB LPDDR5-7500, a 512 GB SSD and support for Wi-Fi 7. For $950 you can get the Ryzen AI 7350 with 8 cores, Radeon 860M and a terabyte of storage. The maximum version with 32 GB of RAM will cost $ 1150.

AMD modifications have some compromises: a 1920×1200 display instead of 2560×1600, USB-C 10 Gbps instead of Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 1.4 instead of HDMI 2.1. The laptop has a 1080p camera, a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a 64 Wh battery (up to 12 hours of operation). Weight – 1.52 kg, thickness – 17 mm.

In parallel, Dell announced the Alienware AW2725D gaming monitor with a 27-inch QD-OLED panel. Sales start in the summer. The company promises color accuracy Delta E <2.

Dell has announced the release of new gaming monitors under the Alienware brand. The 27-inch Alienware AW2725D will go on sale in the summer, which will receive a QD-OLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 280 Hz and a color coverage of DCI-P3 99%. The manufacturer claims high color accuracy (Delta E<2). The cost of the device will be $549, which makes it a competitor to the Samsung Odyssey G61SD with similar characteristics.

Dell has also already launched the Dell Alienware AW2725Q model. This 27-inch monitor offers 4K resolution and a frequency of 240 Hz, and its price is $899. Another novelty is the Alienware AW3425DW, which will go on sale at the end of April. This is a 34-inch curved display based on QD-OLED with a frequency of 240 Hz, its price will be $799.

Thus, Dell continues to develop its line of gaming monitors, offering models with high characteristics for an affordable price.