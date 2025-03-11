Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 10-minute trailer arrives. Game will be released on June 26th

Kojima Productions has released a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach during a panel at SXSW 2025, confirming the game’s PlayStation 5 release date of June 26, 2025. The ten-minute video showcases the return of the main characters, including Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges, as well as characters played by Leia Seydoux and Troy Baker. Elle Fanning, Kutsuna Shiori, and director George Miller also join the cast.

The trailer makes references to Kojima’s previous games, particularly the Metal Gear Solid series. One of the new characters, Neal, resembles Solid Snake, and the giant creature is reminiscent of Metal Gear Rex. Cosima revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the script, which had to be rewritten after those events.

Death Stranding 2 continues to explore a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is torn apart and rebuilding connections between people is the key to survival. The protagonist embarks on a journey once again, facing new threats and moral dilemmas. Expect improved gameplay, cinematic presentation, and unexpected ideas that push the boundaries of traditional video games.