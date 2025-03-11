Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 10-minute trailer arrives. Game will be released on June 26th11.03.25
Kojima Productions has released a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach during a panel at SXSW 2025, confirming the game’s PlayStation 5 release date of June 26, 2025. The ten-minute video showcases the return of the main characters, including Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges, as well as characters played by Leia Seydoux and Troy Baker. Elle Fanning, Kutsuna Shiori, and director George Miller also join the cast.
The trailer makes references to Kojima’s previous games, particularly the Metal Gear Solid series. One of the new characters, Neal, resembles Solid Snake, and the giant creature is reminiscent of Metal Gear Rex. Cosima revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the script, which had to be rewritten after those events.
Death Stranding 2 continues to explore a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is torn apart and rebuilding connections between people is the key to survival. The protagonist embarks on a journey once again, facing new threats and moral dilemmas. Expect improved gameplay, cinematic presentation, and unexpected ideas that push the boundaries of traditional video games.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 10-minute trailer arrives. Game will be released on June 26th games video
Kojima Productions unveiled a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach during a panel at the SXSW 2025 festival
New Apple Mac Studio built on M3 Ultra platform Apple computer
Along with the updated MacBook Air, Apple announced the new M3 Ultra single-chip system, as well as the compact Mac Studio workstation based on it. The new product will go on sale next week.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 10-minute trailer arrives. Game will be released on June 26th
New Apple Mac Studio built on M3 Ultra platform
Gemini AI will appear in Android Auto
The eKonoplya app is designed for agricultural entrepreneurs
Dell Alienware has released three new monitor models
PetPhone smartphone is designed for pets
Western Digital stops producing SSDs
Half of Steam users choose Chinese
Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews
Nissan GT-R will officially cease production. Over 30,000 cars sold during first 13 years
Maserati MC20 breaks autopilot speed record – 318 km/h
HMD Amped Buds TWS headphones can charge other devices with a case