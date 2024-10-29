Dead Island 2 has been played by more than 10 million players29.10.24
Dead Island 2, despite the long and difficult development path, finally saw the light of day in April 2023 and surprised players with the high quality of execution. Since its launch, the zombie action game from Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver has attracted more than 10 million players, although this number includes not only purchases, but also users who play through PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.
Players are presented with a lot of content to destroy hordes of zombies in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, and the developers continue to actively support interest in the game. Two major expansions, HAUS and SoLA, have recently been released, as well as a new co-op mode, Neighborhood Watch, which opens up new opportunities for co-op play and expands zombie- action
Earlier, publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced that the first-person shooter adventure Dead Island 2 sold over 1 million copies in its first three days of release!
In addition, the developers shared some interesting in-game statistics:
-
-
- players have now killed 1.1 billion zombies;
- more than 756 million limbs were cut off;
- 45 million “walking dead” were cut in half;
- Together players spent 11 million hours in the game;
- died 26 million times.
-
